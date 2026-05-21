Bron Tapes Holdings, LLC Announces New Denver Location to Support & Scale Future Growth

DENVER, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bron Tapes Holdings, LLC ("Bron") is proud to announce a new headquarters and manufacturing super-site location in south Denver.

"The new building represents our commitment to delivering the highest customer experience – both internal and external," CEO Mike Shand said. "Great care was taken in choosing the best possible location to accommodate our employees and provide a state-of-the-art, safe environment for collaboration and growth."

Bron is proud to announce a new headquarters and manufacturing super-site location in south Denver.

Currently in separate buildings, over 100 Denver-based employees will join under one roof in the new facility with a custom floorplan designed to accommodate 16,000 square feet of office space and the remaining 66,000 square feet dedicated to the production floor.

"We are excited to bring the best of Bron together in this historic move," VP of Operations George Caillouette said. "This building provides the location, functionality, and modern infrastructure needed to support our team, enhance operational excellence, and continue delivering high-quality solutions to our customers."

In alignment with Bron Aerotech quality standards, the Bron facility will be AS 9100, ITAR, and CMMC Level 2 certified.

The current Denver locations will transition to the new facility in early 2027.

About Bron Tapes Holdings, LLC: Bron Tapes Holding represents Bron Tapes, Bron Aerotech, Bron Converting, and NSL Aerospace. Bron Tapes was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1977 to service industrial customers with pressure sensitive tape and adhesive solutions. The evolution of Bron Tapes ultimately lead to the division of the Bron Companies to better serve each market segment. Bron Aerotech was formed in 2006 to service the aerospace and defense customers, Bron Tapes remained the industrial powerhouse, and Bron Converting was established as a one-stop-shop for custom converted parts. In 2025, NSL Aerospace joined the Bron Family as a strategic acquisition to support the aerospace business.

Contact:

George Caillouette

VP of Operations and General Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Bron Tapes Holding, LLC