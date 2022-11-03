Bronchoscopy Market to Grow by USD 1 Bn, 44% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bronchoscopy market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product (bronchoscope, imaging systems, accessories, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Global Bronchoscopy Market 2022-2026

Bronchoscopy Market: Segmentation Analysis

By geography, North America will lead the bronchoscopy market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for bronchoscopy market in North America. The technological advances in bronchoscopy will facilitate the bronchoscopy market growth in North America over the forecast period.

By product, the bronchoscope segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. A bronchoscope is an instrument that is inserted through the nose or mouth or occasionally through a tracheostomy to visualize the airways in patients with lung cancer and pulmonary diseases for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Flexible bronchoscopes include flexible fiberscopes and video scopes. Flexible fiberscopes are the standard type that has been in use in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities for a long time.

Bronchoscopy Market: Driver and Trend

The technological advances in bronchoscopy are one of the key factors driving the global bronchoscopy market growth. The field of bronchoscopy has evolved rapidly due to advances in electronics and micro-technology. The technological advances in bronchoscopy have enabled the earlier and safer diagnosis of pulmonary diseases, which, in turn, have led to better patient outcomes. Therefore, the increasing demand for advanced bronchoscopy techniques will drive the growth of the global bronchoscopy market during the forecast period.

The growing interest in transbronchial cryobiopsy (TBCB) will fuel the global bronchoscopy market growth. TBCB is an emerging technology in lung biopsy, which has been gaining traction in recent years in the diagnosis of interstitial lung disease (ILD). Current guidelines recommend surgical lung biopsy as the primary method to obtain histopathologic information for the diagnosis of ILD. Hence, the demand for TBCB as a minimally invasive and safer alternative to surgical lung biopsy and standard transbronchial forceps biopsy is increasing.

Bronchoscopy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., EFER ENDOSCOPY, EMOS Technology GmbH, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Genuine Medica Pvt. Ltd., HOYA Corp., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Mole ELectronics Technology Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medi-Globe GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., Teleflex Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, and Zhuhai Kaden Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

