Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: OM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Outset securities between September 15, 2020, and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) defendants had "continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance" that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company's inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a "shipment hold" and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Outset you have until September 6, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

