Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels

"Seeing what the recommendations tool has done for our emails, I cannot wait to get Recommendations Web live," said Matt Grimm, director of ecommerce at RST Brands, a manufacturer of premium outdoor furniture. "Having a tool like this live on our NetSuite SuiteCommerce site will change how we interact with our site visitors. The Bronto team has put great thought into how this solution works, and we couldn't be more excited to launch it."

Consumers increasingly expect a personalized and relevant shopping experience whenever and however they interact with a brand. To help commerce marketers meet these rapidly changing expectations and maximize conversion and engagement, Recommendations Web makes it easy to provide a seamless transition from email to the web by ensuring consistent branding and appearance of product recommendations across channels - all while helping to guide customers down the path to purchase with tailored recommendations. The user-friendly solution enables marketers to quickly and easily create business rules and personalize content to maximize conversion and engagement.

"Recommendations Web is game-changing for our customers," said Bronto General Manager, George Moser. "Our goal has always been to help merchants maximize engagement and drive revenue by elevating the omnichannel shopping experience. The launch of Recommendations Web is another example of how we're helping our customers stay ahead of increasing expectations and achieve their business goals."

Recommendations Web is part of the Bronto Marketing Platform, a sophisticated marketing automation platform that powers personalized multichannel content to generate higher shopper engagement to maximize revenue opportunities. An extension of Bronto's recommendations offerings for email, Recommendation Web empowers marketers to easily and quickly add dynamic, personalized product recommendations anywhere on their ecommerce website.

Unlike other marketing automation platforms that offer integrated web recommendations, the Bronto Marketing Platform makes it quick and easy for marketers to select the predictive rules or customize the display layout. Third-party providers often also require marketers to add custom code to every page where the recommendations appear. With Recommendations Web, the same set of recommendations can be used on multiple pages, minimizing the need to update or implement custom code when recommendations rules or designs change.

Recommendations Web is available now as an extension of Bronto's email recommendations solutions.

About Oracle Bronto

Oracle Bronto arms high-growth retailers with sophisticated marketing automation to maximize revenue opportunities. The Bronto Marketing Platform powers personalized multichannel content that generates the higher engagement needed for retail success. Keenly focused on the commerce marketer, Bronto continues its longstanding tradition as a leading email marketing provider to the global Internet Retailer Top 1000 and boasts a client roster of leading brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, Timex, Lucky Brand, Theory, Brooks, Ashley Homestore and Christopher & Banks. For more information visit bronto.com or follow Bronto's blog, Facebook page and @Bronto Twitter handle for real-time updates.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

