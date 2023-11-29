Brook + Whittle Acquires FlexoOne, LLC and InStockLabels.com

GUILFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Brook + Whittle a leading provider of sustainable label solutions for pressure sensitive, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging, has acquired FlexoOne and InStockLabels.com, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Founded in 2006, FlexoOne provides the finest quality flexographic and digitally printed labels with outstanding customer service across the USA and internationally. In 2011, FlexoOne launched InStockLabels.com, leading the industry in labels for retail, apparel, warehouse, school, craft, medical and manufacturing needs. With over 4,000 stocked label products, InStockLabels.com carries one of the largest product portfolios in the industry.

The acquisition enhances Brook + Whittle's leadership position in eCommerce and strengthens our platform and service in the Mountain West. "We are delighted to be joining forces with the FlexoOne team. The exceptional lead times offered by both FlexoOne and InStockLabels.com, with the capability to print digital or flexo, give us a great launchpad to continue to grow the business and expand the product range," states Mark Pollard, CEO.

"This complementary acquisition expands our eCommerce footprint to areas of the market where we do not currently participate and I am thrilled to enhance our eCommerce leadership team with the addition of some exceptional and proven industry veterans," states Bill Wood, Executive Vice President of Sprink, the company's eCommerce business unit.

Matt Sherry and Scott Opfar, Co-Founders of FlexoOne and InStockLabels.com commented, "When considering this acquisition, we realized that the benefits of scale both in cross-channel selling and manufacturing made this a great decision. Further, being able to join forces with some of the best minds and experience in eCommerce and flexo manufacturing will be a great benefit. We are excited about the growth and scale that will happen with Brook + Whittle and look forward to being a part of the team."

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is one of North America's leading manufacturers of pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels. Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, the company operates sixteen locations across the US. The company delivers value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry leading lead-times. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit brookandwhittle.com

