Brook + Whittle Acquires PouchIt

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle is excited to announce the acquisition of PouchIt, a flexible packaging manufacturer based in Atlanta, Georgia. Specializing in short run stand up pouches, layflat pouches, and roll stock film, PouchIt provides customers with the fastest lead times in the flexible packaging industry. This strategic move enhances Brook + Whittle's footprint in the Southeast and strategically positions the company deeper in this rapidly growing segment of the packaging industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome PouchIt into the Brook + Whittle family. PouchIt's printing and converting capabilities will provide a great springboard to grow our flexible packaging business. This will allow us to provide faster service to our existing customers and expand into new markets," states Mark Pollard, CEO. "Moreover, with PouchIt's flexible packaging expertise, we will be able to spearhead sustainable innovation in this segment."

"Our robust e-commerce platform will serve as the backbone for bringing these flexible packaging solutions to a broader audience, delivering unmatched value to our customers." states Bill Wood, Executive Vice President of Sprink, Brook + Whittle's eCommerce business unit.

Founder and Owner of PouchIt, Adam Wasserman, commented, "When considering the future, we realized that the benefits of scale both in cross-channel selling and manufacturing made this a great decision. Further, being able to join forces with some of the best minds and experience in eCommerce and flexographic printing will be a significant benefit. We are excited about the growth opportunities and look forward to being a part of the team."

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is one of North America's leading manufacturers of pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels. Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, the company operates eighteen locations across the US. The company delivers value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry leading lead-times. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit brookandwhittle.com.

