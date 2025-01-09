Brook + Whittle Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Stouse, LLC

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stouse, LLC, a prominent manufacturer and supplier of high-quality decals, labels, and promotional printed items. This strategic acquisition brings Stouse into the Sprink Division of Brook + Whittle, which also includes Discount Labels, a leading label manufacturer.

Stouse and Discount Labels will continue to operate as individual companies, each maintaining its own unique strengths. The integration of Stouse's production facility into Sprink's manufacturing network improves manufacturing speed, capacity and reliability—ensuring that customers receive the highest level of service and quality.

Bill Wood, Executive Vice President of the Sprink Division, stated, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Brook + Whittle's growth strategy, further enhancing our capabilities and product offerings. By uniting Stouse with Sprink and Discount Labels, we can provide our customers with an unmatched range of products and solutions, delivered fast and with high quality. With this acquisition, we enable Stouse to sell Stand-up pouches, RFID embedded labels, Shipping Labels and Prime Labels—at the same time we open Stouse's product portfolio of coasters, parking hang tags, magnets, decals, stickers, yard signs, and folding cartons to the Brook + Whittle family of companies."

Brook + Whittle looks forward to leveraging this acquisition to drive continued growth and success, while remaining focused on its mission to provide innovative, sustainable packaging solutions.

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is one of North America's leading manufacturers of pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels. Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, the company operates fifteen locations across the US. The company delivers value to customers through sustainable packaging, complex decoration, digitalization, and industry leading lead-times. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit brookandwhittle.com

