Brook + Whittle joins CELAB-North America, label industry consortium, to create greater circularity

GUILFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle, a leading provider of sustainable pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels, today announced its membership in the global initiative, CELAB.

CELAB: Toward a Circular Economy for Labels is an industry initiative, founded by companies in the self-adhesive label industry to create greater circularity for its products by enhancing and promoting matrix and release liner recycling around the world.

Brook + Whittle joins a coalition of companies who are involved in every aspect of the matrix and liner industry value chain, from raw material suppliers to recyclers. CELAB is designed to facilitate collaboration at a global level and encourage the universal adoption of best practices while fostering regionally appropriate initiatives and cooperation.

"We are delighted to join CELAB and look forward to collaborating with suppliers, printers and other experts to drive our industry forward" said Daryl Northcott, Vice President Marketing, Innovation + Procurement. Brook + Whittle has a longstanding tradition of helping companies realize their sustainability goals and has helped develop many circular packaging solutions.

"Matrix and liner are significant waste streams in our industry, and we believe that collaboration is key in building a circular economy in labels and packaging" said Tyler Matusevich, Director of Sustainability. "I am excited by Brook + Whittle's commitment to and passion for helping brands achieve their sustainability goals. Through CELAB, we will work to create a more vibrant future."

About Brook + Whittle

Brook + Whittle is a leading North American manufacturer of premium prime label solutions with highly differentiated capabilities, entrusted by some of the most well-known and trusted North American brands. The Company provides pressure-sensitive labels, shrink labels, and medical packaging, with a focus on sustainable packaging solutions and decorative effects requiring significant technical expertise. With a heritage rooted in product development and comprehensive in-house manufacturing, the Company draws on its wide variety of specialized printing expertise, including flexographic, rotogravure, and digital, to create unique decorated labels across a range of package types. Brook + Whittle operates eight production facilities in North Branford, CT, Guilford, CT, Amherst, NY, Croydon, PA, St. Louis, MO, Nashville, TN, Anaheim, CA, and Hamilton, OH. To learn more about Brook + Whittle, visit www.brookandwhittle.com.

