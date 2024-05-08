Brook + Whittle awarded patent for light-blocking shrink sleeve innovation

GUILFORD, Conn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook + Whittle is excited to announce that is has been awarded a U.S. patent for its GreenLabel™ BlockOut innovation, a recyclable light-blocking shrink sleeve solution for PET packaging. This patented solution (US Patent No.: 11,961,422) has received worldwide interest from many large CPG brands as they push hard to find solutions to help them achieve their 2025 recyclability commitments to shareholders and NGOs like the US Plastics Pact (USPP).

Brook + Whittle's patented GreenLabel BlockOut solution enables brands to shift from problematic plastics to clear PET packaging while protecting their products with a unique light-blocking coating. Most importantly, it is designed to be fully compatible with existing recycling processes, ensuring it does not contaminate the recycling stream.

The transition to recyclable clear PET packaging has been particularly challenging in markets such as dairy, beverage, and nutraceuticals, where protecting contents from light is crucial to prevent spoilage, nutrient loss, and flavor change. Traditionally, brands have packaged these products in white or colored PET, which the USPP lists as problematic and unnecessary due to its limited market value. Clear PET packaging, on the other hand, offers a significantly lower carbon footprint, can be recycled multiple times, and is more broadly accepted by recycling systems.

"At Brook + Whittle, we're committed to providing packaging solutions that balance aesthetics, performance, cost, and sustainability," says Tyler Matusevich, Director, Sustainability. "This solution does just that. After eight years of R&D, we have developed a patented solution that utilizes a crystallizable shrink sleeve, our GreenLabel™ de-inkable inks, and a functional barrier coating. We successfully conducted multiple commercial-scale trials to ensure the correct sortation and recyclability of this light-blocking shrink sleeve. Alongside the recyclability benefits of this solution, we expect our customers will benefit from switching to clear PET and lower their extended producer responsibility (EPR) eco-modulation fees in the future."

"This recognition marks a significant milestone for Brook + Whittle and our customers. We are currently supplying commercial-scale orders and are working closely with multiple brands to ensure a smooth transition to this product. Being first to market with this patented solution is a testament to our ongoing commitment to leading the way in sustainable packaging and driving the industry forward," says Daryl Northcott, Executive Vice President.

To learn more about this solution, visit brookandwhittle.com/sustainability/circular-solutions/enable-recycling/light-blocking-shrink-sleeves/

