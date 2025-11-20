BROOK Continues to Power the Fighting Game Community with Street Fighter League Pro-US Sponsorship & Black Friday Promotions

Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)

Nov 20, 2025, 13:00 ET

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook proudly announces its official sponsorship of the Street Fighter League Pro-US 2025, continuing our long-standing commitment to the global fighting game community (FGC). As a brand trusted by competitive and casual players alike, we're celebrating this milestone with a massive Black Friday campaign, running from November 20 through December 1, 2025 — featuring unbeatable deals on our most powerful FGC gear.

1.      Brook Fighter STARBURST
The ultimate cross-platform all-button fight stick. Supports PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1.2, and PC — no converter needed.

  • Ultra-low latency for fast, stable execution
  • Short-throw, clicky switches for effortless combos
  • Hot-swappable design & customizable top panel
  • Official Hitbox Certified
    STARBURST is precision, speed, and style — all in one.

2.      GEN-5X Fighting Board
Designed for next-gen competitive play. Natively supports PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with full backward compatibility.

  • Ultra-low latency performance
  • Analog joystick simulation, OLED display support
  • Ideal for advanced custom arcade stick builds

3.      Wingman FGC2 Converter
The only converter officially approved by EVO, trusted by elite competitors.

  • Connect wired controllers to PS5 and PC with full compatibility
  • Supports vibration feedback for immersive gameplay
  • Plug-and-play reliability in tournaments and casual play

4.      Wingman XE2 Converter
One converter, endless possibilities. Supports PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

  • Compatible with over 125 official and third-party controllers
  • Especially recommended for NS2 players looking to maximize compatibility

5.      GEN-5W Fighting Board
The world's first wireless fighting board for PS5, engineered for both pro and casual play.

  • Supports PS5, Steam Deck, and PC
  • RGB lighting, SOCD, touchpad simulation, Turbo features
  • Dual-mode: wired for competition, wireless for freedom

Whether you're training for your next tournament or upgrading your rig, this Black Friday is the perfect time to equip yourself with Brook gear — trusted by pros, loved by players.

About Brook

Brook is a professional gaming peripheral brand from Taiwan, providing innovative solutions that let players enjoy gaming their way. From tournament arenas to casual play, Brook empowers the global community through flexible, high-performance accessories.

Your Game, Our Play — gear up with Brook and game freely!
 https://www.brookaccessory.com/index.php

SOURCE Brook Gaming (Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd.)

