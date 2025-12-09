Brook.ai Wins Top Digital Health Award for Pioneering Work in AI-Powered Remote Care Management

Healthcare Technology Leader Recognized for Second Consecutive Year for Innovative Approach to Chronic Disease Management

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brook.ai, the company making remote care an integral part of U.S. healthcare by extending continuity of care outside the traditional practice setting, today announced its recognition with a Gold Award for Remote Patient Monitoring in the Connected Digital Health category at the 27th annual Digital Health Awards®. The prestigious program, organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), honors the most innovative digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals.

A distinguished panel of 58 judges from across the digital health landscape selected winners from more than 500 submissions based on content, design, creativity, and user experience. This is the second consecutive year that Brook has been recognized with a HIRC Digital Health Award. Brook was previously recognized with a Bronze award in the same category in 2024, and this year's Gold highlights the company's commitment to growth, tremendous results, and product improvements.

Over the past twelve months, Brook has achieved positive health outcomes with multiple health partners, including reducing congestive heart failure (CHF) readmissions by 90% and achieving an 80% increase in controlled populations with hypertension in as little as six weeks. Brook's always-on, personalized care has driven increased patient satisfaction and strong patient engagement, reflected in an 82% retention rate and 204% patient growth over the past year. Brook has also achieved a Net Promoter Score of 66, placing the company in the "excellent" category, and underscoring their growing value to patients and providers nationwide.

"We are honored to be receiving this award. This is a very exciting time for us and for the industry as a whole, as our ability to deploy AI at the center of care is now showing both the health outcomes everyone has been hoping to see, and at a fraction of the cost we used to incur," said Oren Nissim, CEO and Co-Founder of Brook.ai. "We continue to expand access through remote care and look forward to announcing new and exciting partnerships in 2026 that further our innovation in home-based care."

Brook's approach provides a balance between technology and humanity in healthcare by blending remote clinical teams with AI to extend providers' reach into patients' homes and deliver continuous, always-on care.

The company's platform features several key innovations:

An AI-powered health assistant trained on more than 5 million patient conversations over five years, delivering personalized recommendations, insights, and timely interventions





A sophisticated triage system connecting patients with nurses and health coaches for personalized healthcare





Comprehensive educational resources and structured support programs to increase patient engagement and adherence





Seamless integration with existing healthcare provider workflows, creating new revenue streams and enhancing existing ones without additional workload

At the center of Brook's user-friendly design is patient engagement and education. Its intuitive interface mirrors popular consumer applications, guiding users of all technological comfort levels naturally through timely, relevant content. This approach has garnered praise from healthcare leaders nationwide, including one Chief Nursing Officer at a major health system who noted, "It's not just about reducing readmissions; it's about improving the quality of life for our patients."

About Brook

Brook.ai is enabling the future of remote patient care with a unique offering that blends remote clinical teams with AI to deliver continuous, always-on care. Brook augments traditional healthcare by combining intelligent data collection and analysis with compassionate support from skilled health specialists — shifting the paradigm from reactive, intermittent check-ups to proactive, ever-present, habitual care. For patients, this means getting better, faster, with instant access to care teams from the comfort of home. Providers can extend their care into patients' homes without increasing clinician workloads. And payers can help members improve long-term health, slow disease progression, and reduce costly admissions. Brook's personal health assistant, a part-AI, part-nurse system, is trained on millions of patient conversations over the past six years — providing timely nudges, insights, and recommendations.

Recognized with awards such as a Stevie Healthcare Technology Company of the Year, 2024 Digital Health Award, and Merit Award for Connected Digital Health, Brook.ai is combining technology and human expertise to create better patient outcomes and ROI.

Learn more at brook.ai.

