BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced that it recently completed the acquisition of the previously managed Brookdale Galleria community in Houston, Texas at a purchase price of $23.4 million, representing a substantial discount to replacement cost and an attractive per-unit cost for a high-quality real estate asset in a premier location.

Brookdale Announces Acquisition of the Brookdale Galleria Community

The 244-unit Independent Living and Assisted Living community is located directly adjacent to The Galleria shopping and entertainment complex and in an affluent submarket. Over the last several years, the Brookdale Galleria community has benefited from a substantial amount of capital improvements and is positioned to be a best-in-class asset through an in-process repositioning with enhanced building amenities and services planned in the near future using development capex. The acquisition strengthens Brookdale's ownership position in a strategically important market and enables Brookdale to increase its consolidated operating income and Adjusted EBITDA over the near term.

The transaction reflects Brookdale's disciplined capital allocation strategy of acquiring high-quality communities within its existing geographic footprint, while further increasing the Company's owned real estate portfolio. The acquisition was funded using cash on hand and the Company's recently expanded line of credit.

"The Brookdale Galleria acquisition represents an exciting value-creation opportunity," said Nick Stengle, Brookdale's Chief Executive Officer. "This large high-rise community sits within the top-tier Galleria district of Houston. Current occupancy is below our consolidated average, and we believe we can reposition this asset through modest additional investment, on top of other recent renovations, to capture the economic potential that will accrue directly to Brookdale and its shareholders."

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 541 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 46,000 residents as of June 30, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief or expectations. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "project," "predict," "continue," "plan," "target," or other similar words or expressions, and include statements regarding the Company's expected financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations, and the Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although the Company believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its assumptions or expectations will be attained and actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's operations and future prospects or which could cause events or circumstances to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of an acquisition, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in such SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views as of the date of this press release. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and, except as required by law, it expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Definition of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure, which is not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, legal, cost reduction, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.