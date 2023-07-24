Brookdale Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 7, 2023. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

brookdaleinvestors.com

Call Within US: +1 (833) 470-1428

Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599

Reference: Access Code 343604

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at brookdaleinvestors.com . Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on August 15, 2023 by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or all other locations +44 (204) 525-0658 and referencing access code "508637."

