Brookdale Announces 2026 Investor Day and Webcast

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced that it will host an Investor Day meeting in Nashville, TN on January 30, 2026. The event, which will also be webcast live, will commence at approximately 9:00 a.m. Central Time and will end at approximately 12:00 p.m. The meeting will feature presentations from members of Brookdale's executive team.

A live webcast of the event (including the accompanying presentation slides) will be accessible at brookdaleinvestors.com/events. Please allow extra time before the event to connect. A replay of the webcast will be available at brookdaleinvestors.com after the event.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 584 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of December 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

