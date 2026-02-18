Brookdale Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, which are consistent with the preliminary results announced on January 28, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased full year 2025 consolidated revenue per available unit (RevPAR) by 5.7% over the prior year, which is above the midpoint of the Company's previously announced guidance range.





by 5.7% over the prior year, which is above the midpoint of the Company's previously announced guidance range. Improved fourth quarter 2025 consolidated weighted average occupancy by 310 basis points over the prior year quarter on strong move-in volume.





by 310 basis points over the prior year quarter on strong move-in volume. Full year 2025 net loss was $263 million, and full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $458 million is above the midpoint of the Company's previously announced full-year guidance range.





was $263 million, and full year 2025 of $458 million is above the midpoint of the Company's previously announced full-year guidance range. Beneficially refinanced all of the approximately $350 million remaining 2026 mortgage debt maturities and approximately $200 million of 2027 mortgage debt maturities, while further strengthening balance sheet.

"Brookdale's fourth quarter results continued the positive momentum displayed throughout 2025, as we position Brookdale to capitalize on increasing industry demand in a suppressed supply growth environment," said Nick Stengle, Brookdale's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with the results we delivered as we focus on operational excellence and delivering shareholder value. We are excited about the opportunities in 2026 for further progress, which is demonstrated by our recently provided annual guidance of mid-teens year over year growth in Adjusted EBITDA for our ongoing portfolio and 8% to 9% RevPAR growth."

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated summary of operating results and metrics:





Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Amount Percent Resident fees $ 714.5 $ 744.4 $ (29.9) (4.0) % Facility operating expense 529.7 554.9 (25.2) (4.5) % General and administrative expense 41.4 48.5 (7.1) (14.6) % Cash facility operating lease payments 43.7 55.9 (12.2) (21.8) % Net income (loss) (40.0) (83.9) (43.9) (52.4) % Adjusted EBITDA 105.6 98.5 7.1 7.1 %









RevPAR $ 5,219 $ 4,873 $ 346 7.1 % Weighted average occupancy 82.5 % 79.4 % 310 bps n/a RevPOR $ 6,324 $ 6,136 $ 188 3.1 %





(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Same community(2) summary of operating results and metrics:







Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Amount Percent Resident fees $ 657.5 $ 626.4 $ 31.1 5.0 % Facility operating expense $ 475.8 $ 451.7 $ 24.1 5.3 % RevPAR $ 5,295 $ 5,045 $ 250 5.0 % Weighted average occupancy 83.5 % 81.0 % 250 bps n/a RevPOR $ 6,341 $ 6,231 $ 110 1.8 %





(2) The same community senior housing portfolio includes operating results and data for 517 communities consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison years. Consolidated communities excluded from the same community portfolio include communities acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the prior year, communities classified as assets held for sale, certain communities planned for disposition including through asset sales or lease terminations, certain communities that have undergone or are undergoing expansion, redevelopment, and repositioning projects, and certain communities that have experienced a casualty event that significantly impacts their operations. To aid in comparability, same community operating results exclude natural disaster expense. The same community portfolio excludes 31 communities, including 29 communities (2,364 units) that the Company plans to sell.

SUMMARY OF OCCUPANCY RESULTS: 2024 - 2026 YEAR TO DATE

Recent consolidated occupancy trend:



2024





Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec



Weighted average 78.0 % 77.9 % 77.9 % 77.9 % 78.1 % 78.2 % 78.6 % 78.9 % 79.2 % 79.4 % 79.5 % 79.3 %



Month end 79.3 % 79.2 % 79.1 % 79.2 % 79.5 % 79.7 % 79.9 % 80.4 % 80.5 % 80.8 % 80.4 % 80.5 %







2025

2026

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Weighted average 79.2 % 79.3 % 79.5 % 79.8 % 80.0 % 80.5 % 81.1 % 81.8 % 82.5 % 82.6 % 82.5 % 82.4 %

82.3 % Month end 80.6 % 80.8 % 80.9 % 81.0 % 81.5 % 82.2 % 82.6 % 83.2 % 83.8 % 83.7 % 83.4 % 83.7 %

83.3 %

Recent same community occupancy trend:



2024





Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec



Weighted average 79.6 % 79.5 % 79.5 % 79.6 % 79.7 % 79.8 % 80.2 % 80.5 % 80.8 % 80.9 % 81.1 % 80.9 %



Month end 80.9 % 80.8 % 80.7 % 80.9 % 81.1 % 81.3 % 81.5 % 82.0 % 82.0 % 82.4 % 82.0 % 82.1 %







2025

2026

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Weighted average 80.8 % 81.0 % 81.2 % 81.5 % 81.6 % 82.0 % 82.7 % 83.1 % 83.4 % 83.6 % 83.5 % 83.3 %

82.9 % Month end 82.2 % 82.5 % 82.6 % 82.7 % 83.0 % 83.7 % 84.0 % 84.4 % 84.7 % 84.9 % 84.3 % 84.3 %

83.9 %

January 2026 occupancy slightly decreased on a sequential basis from December 2025, reflecting the normal seasonal trend. Month-end occupancy was slightly impacted by the winter storms across much of the southern United States which resulted in delayed move-in activity.

OVERVIEW OF RESULTS: 4Q 2025 vs 4Q 2024

Resident fees: The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of communities, primarily through lease terminations, since the beginning of the prior year period, which resulted in $63.1 million less in resident fees during the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was partially offset by the 5.0% increase in same community resident fees, which was primarily due to the 250 basis point increase in same community weighted average occupancy and the increase in RevPOR, primarily the result of the current year annual rate increase.





Facility operating expense: The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of communities since the beginning of the prior year period, which resulted in $46.8 million less in facility operating expense during the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by increases in wage rates, use of premium labor, and estimated incentive compensation expense for the Company's same community portfolio.





The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of communities since the beginning of the prior year period, which resulted in $46.8 million less in facility operating expense during the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offset by increases in wage rates, use of premium labor, and estimated incentive compensation expense for the Company's same community portfolio. General and administrative expense: The decrease was primarily due to $7.0 million of legal expenses related to certain putative class action litigation recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.





The decrease was primarily due to $7.0 million of legal expenses related to certain putative class action litigation recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash facility operating lease payments: The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of communities through lease terminations.





The decrease was primarily due to the disposition of communities through lease terminations. Net income (loss): The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the decrease in facility operating expense, a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense primarily due to the disposition of communities through lease terminations, a $15.5 million loss on debt extinguishment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the Company's convertible notes exchange and issuance transactions, and the $7.0 million of legal expenses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by the decrease in resident fees.





The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the decrease in facility operating expense, a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense primarily due to the disposition of communities through lease terminations, a $15.5 million loss on debt extinguishment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 for the Company's convertible notes exchange and issuance transactions, and the $7.0 million of legal expenses recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by the decrease in resident fees. Adjusted EBITDA: The increase was primarily due to the increase in same community resident fees, partially offset by the increase in same community facility operating expense.

FULL YEAR RESULTS

Consolidated summary of operating results and metrics:





Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2025 2024 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 3,042.7 $ 2,972.1 $ 70.6 2.4 % Facility operating expense 2,216.0 2,183.3 32.7 1.5 % General and administrative expense 195.1 185.9 9.2 5.0 % Cash facility operating lease payments 214.6 249.4 (34.8) (13.9) % Net income (loss) (262.7) (202.0) 60.7 30.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 457.8 386.2 71.6 18.5 %









RevPAR $ 5,134 $ 4,858 $ 276 5.7 % Weighted average occupancy 80.9 % 78.6 % 230 bps n/a RevPOR $ 6,347 $ 6,182 $ 165 2.7 %

Same community summary of operating results and metrics:







Year-Over-Year Increase / (Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2025 2024 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 2,626.6 $ 2,499.3 $ 127.3 5.1 % Facility operating expense $ 1,863.5 $ 1,779.7 $ 83.8 4.7 % RevPAR $ 5,288 $ 5,032 $ 256 5.1 % Weighted average occupancy 82.3 % 80.2 % 210 bps n/a RevPOR $ 6,423 $ 6,276 $ 147 2.3 %

LIQUIDITY

Consolidated summary of liquidity metrics:

($ in millions) 4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Increase /

(Decrease) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34.5 $ 45.2 $ (10.7) Non-development capital expenditures, net 42.3 42.1 0.2 Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) (22.7) (11.5) (11.2)

The decreases in net cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow were primarily due to changes in working capital.





and were primarily due to changes in working capital. Total liquidity: Total liquidity of $377.7 million as of December 31, 2025 included $279.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $98.6 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2025 increased $26.1 million from September 30, 2025, primarily attributable to the net impact of the Company's financing transactions in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Consolidated summary of liquidity metrics for the full year:

($ in millions) 2025 2024 Increase /

(Decrease) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 218.0 $ 166.2 $ 51.8 Non-development capital expenditures, net 170.7 186.8 (16.1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 22.8 (29.5) 52.3

TRANSACTION AND FINANCING UPDATE

Mortgage Debt

In December 2025, the Company completed a series of financing transactions with multiple lenders totaling $596.9 million. Through these transactions, the Company refinanced all of its $346.3 million remaining 2026 mortgage debt maturities and $190.7 million of its 2027 mortgage debt maturities, while further strengthening its balance sheet. For more information related to the December 2025 financing transactions, refer to the press release issued by the Company on January 8, 2026.

Lease Terminations

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed terminations of leases on 42 communities (4,713 units) with Ventas, Inc. ("Ventas"), which completed the terminations of leases on 55 communities provided in the December 2024 agreement with Ventas.

Owned Community Dispositions

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the sale of two owned communities (225 units) and received cash proceeds of $18.0 million, net of transaction costs.

During 2026, the Company plans to sell 29 owned communities (2,364 units), including nine owned communities (953 units) classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2025, and the Company believes it will generate approximately $200.0 million of proceeds from the sale of the 29 owned communities. The closings of the expected sales of assets are subject (where applicable) to the Company's successful marketing of such assets on terms acceptable to the Company. Further, the closings of the expected sales of assets are, or will be, subject to the satisfaction of various conditions, including (where applicable) the receipt of regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the transactions will close or, if they do, when the actual closings will occur.

2026 OUTLOOK

For the full year 2026, the Company is reiterating the following guidance provided on January 28, 2026 in conjunction with its Investor Day:



Full Year 2026 Guidance RevPAR year-over-year growth 8.0% to 9.0% Adjusted EBITDA $502 million to $516 million

Full year 2026 consolidated RevPAR growth guidance gives effect to the accretive impact of completed and announced disposition activities and the 2025 lease termination activities and the Company's higher year-over-year annual resident rate increase for 2026 as compared to 2025.

Full year 2026 guidance reflects management's current expectations for transaction activity. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's net income (loss). Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile the measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will post on its website at brookdaleinvestors.com supplemental information relating to the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, an updated investor presentation, and a copy of this earnings release. The supplemental information and a copy of this earnings release will also be furnished in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Brookdale's management will conduct a conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter on February 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at brookdaleinvestors.com. Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the webcast will be available through the website following the call.

ABOUT BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 584 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of December 31, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

DEFINITIONS OF REVPAR AND REVPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Resident fees $ 714,504

$ 744,371

$ 3,042,712

$ 2,972,050 Management fees 2,912

2,611

10,853

10,521 Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 36,677

33,966

140,501

142,916 Total revenue 754,093

780,948

3,194,066

3,125,487















Facility operating expense (excluding facility depreciation and

amortization of $72,260, $85,575, $336,897 and $330,664,

respectively) 529,727

554,922

2,216,016

2,183,261 General and administrative expense (including non-cash stock-

based compensation expense of $2,236, $3,533, $11,937, and

$14,184 respectively) 41,428

48,525

195,141

185,850 Facility operating lease expense 42,743

46,190

200,263

200,587 Depreciation and amortization 76,906

93,569

355,527

357,788 Asset impairment 6,289

5,915

71,349

8,557 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (2,186)

—

(2,368)

— Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net (341)

—

4,139

— Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 36,677

33,966

140,501

142,916 Income (loss) from operations 22,850

(2,139)

13,498

46,528















Interest income 2,795

5,007

12,382

19,162 Interest expense:













Debt (57,144)

(54,120)

(227,540)

(215,525) Financing lease obligations (1,683)

(12,528)

(10,797)

(27,761) Amortization of deferred financing costs (3,686)

(2,795)

(14,775)

(9,723) Change in fair value of derivatives (93)

2,438

(1,180)

434 Gain (loss) on debt modification and extinguishment, net (4,426)

(18,495)

(40,087)

(20,762) Non-operating gain (loss) on sale of assets, net —

—

—

923 Other non-operating income (loss) 240

2,255

3,802

9,376 Income (loss) before income taxes (41,147)

(80,377)

(264,697)

(197,348) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,171

(3,560)

1,951

(4,646) Net income (loss) (39,976)

(83,937)

(262,746)

(201,994) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 13

15

54

59 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

common stockholders $ (39,963)

$ (83,922)

$ (262,692)

$ (201,935)















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ (0.17)

$ (0.37)

$ (1.12)

$ (0.89) Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted

net income (loss) per share 237,703

229,272

235,177

227,525

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,122

$ 308,925 Marketable securities —

19,879 Restricted cash 33,227

39,871 Accounts receivable, net 67,680

51,891 Assets held for sale 77,206

— Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 96,705

92,371 Total current assets 553,940

512,937 Property, plant and equipment and leasehold intangibles, net 4,272,697

4,594,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,032,140

1,133,837 Other assets, net 93,466

94,387 Total assets $ 5,952,243

$ 6,335,562







Current portion of long-term debt $ 77,492

$ 40,779 Current portion of financing lease obligations 1,211

37,007 Current portion of operating lease obligations 74,522

111,104 Other current liabilities 414,700

390,873 Total current liabilities 567,925

579,763 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,215,005

4,022,008 Financing lease obligations, less current portion 24,353

266,895 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 1,123,539

1,174,204 Other liabilities 64,798

78,787 Total liabilities 5,995,620

6,121,657 Total Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (44,753)

212,475 Noncontrolling interest 1,376

1,430 Total equity (deficit) (43,377)

213,905 Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 5,952,243

$ 6,335,562

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (262,746)

$ (201,994) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net 40,087

20,762 Depreciation and amortization, net 370,302

367,511 Asset impairment 71,349

8,557 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (3,288)

3,617 Operating lease expense adjustment (14,349)

(48,793) Change in fair value of derivatives 1,180

(434) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2,368)

(923) Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net 4,139

— Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 11,937

14,184 Property and casualty insurance income (3,875)

(8,532) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (15,788)

(3,498) Prepaid expenses and other assets, net (15,481)

(21,560) Prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable —

— Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,464

15,697 Refundable fees and deferred revenue 5,280

5,221 Operating lease assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements 32,187

16,362 Operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination (5,000)

— Net cash provided by operating activities 218,030

166,177 Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Purchase of marketable securities —

(49,054) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 20,000

60,000 Capital expenditures, net of related payables (201,525)

(201,250) Acquisition of assets, net of cash acquired (311,028)

(108,411) Proceeds from sale of assets, net 26,147

7,017 Property and casualty insurance proceeds 3,875

8,548 Change in lease acquisition deposits, net 5,000

(5,000) Purchase of interest rate cap instruments (3,825)

(10,149) Proceeds from interest rate cap instruments 5,627

20,563 Other (222)

(330) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (455,951)

(278,066) Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt 918,077

765,652 Repayment of debt and financing lease obligations (692,366)

(594,997) Payment of financing costs, net of related payables (18,149)

(25,157) Payments of employee taxes for withheld shares (6,473)

(3,437) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 201,089

142,061 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (36,832)

30,172 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 379,840

349,668 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 343,008

$ 379,840

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net cash provided by operating activities. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The Company urges investors to review the following reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, legal, cost reduction, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include non-cash impairment charges, operating lease expense adjustment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sale of communities, gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, and transaction, legal, and organizational restructuring costs. Transaction costs include those directly related to acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing activity and stockholder relations advisory matters, and are primarily comprised of legal, finance, consulting, professional fees, and other third-party costs. Legal costs include charges associated with putative class action litigation. Organizational restructuring costs include those related to the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expense and its senior leadership changes, including severance.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective core operating performance, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods; (iii) the Company believes that this measure is used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and to value companies in its industry; and (iv) the Company uses the measure for components of executive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest and income tax are necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, goodwill, and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain/loss on sale of assets, facility operating lease termination, or debt modification and extinguishment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction, legal, and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

The tables below reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss).



Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net income (loss) $ (39,976)

$ (83,937) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,171)

3,560 Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net 4,426

18,495 Other non-operating (income) loss (240)

(2,255) Interest expense 62,606

67,005 Interest income (2,795)

(5,007) Income (loss) from operations 22,850

(2,139) Depreciation and amortization 76,906

93,569 Asset impairment 6,289

5,915 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (2,186)

— Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net (341)

— Operating lease expense adjustment (965)

(9,732) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,236

3,533 Transaction, legal, and organizational restructuring costs 770

7,379 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,559

$ 98,525



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Net income (loss) $ (262,746)

$ (201,994) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,951)

4,646 Loss (gain) on debt modification and extinguishment, net 40,087

20,762 Non-operating loss (gain) on sale of assets, net —

(923) Other non-operating (income) loss (3,802)

(9,376) Interest expense 254,292

252,575 Interest income (12,382)

(19,162) Income (loss) from operations 13,498

46,528 Depreciation and amortization 355,527

357,788 Asset impairment 71,349

8,557 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (2,368)

— Loss (gain) on facility operating lease termination, net 4,139

— Operating lease expense adjustment (14,349)

(48,793) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 11,937

14,184 Transaction, legal, and organizational restructuring costs 18,086

7,930 Adjusted EBITDA $ 457,819

$ 386,194

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable, changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus: property and casualty insurance proceeds; less: non-development capital expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non-development capital expenditures are comprised of corporate and community-level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades, and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities and is presented net of lessor reimbursements. Non-development capital expenditures do not include capital expenditures for: community expansions, major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, and the development of new communities.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective sources of operating liquidity, and to review the Company's ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, pay dividends to stockholders, engage in share repurchases, and make capital expenditures, including development capital expenditures; and (ii) it provides an indicator to management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow has material limitations as a liquidity measure, including: (i) it does not represent cash available for dividends, share repurchases, or discretionary expenditures since certain non-discretionary expenditures, including mandatory debt principal payments, are not reflected in this measure; (ii) the cash portion of non-recurring charges related to gain/loss on facility lease termination generally represent charges/gains that may significantly affect the Company's liquidity; and (iii) the impact of timing of cash expenditures, including the timing of non-development capital expenditures, limits the usefulness of the measure for short-term comparisons.

The tables below reconcile Adjusted Free Cash Flow from net cash provided by operating activities.



Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,539

$ 45,198 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (44,602)

(144,550) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,744

147,147 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 11,681

$ 47,795







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,539

$ 45,198 Changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (7,610)

(7,930) Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements

under operating leases (12,149)

(8,630) Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination 5,000

— Non-development capital expenditures, net (42,318)

(42,121) Property and casualty insurance proceeds 184

2,251 Payment of financing lease obligations (305)

(284) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (22,659)

$ (11,516)



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 218,030

$ 166,177 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (455,951)

(278,066) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 201,089

142,061 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (36,832)

$ 30,172







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 218,030

$ 166,177 Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements

under operating leases (32,187)

(16,362) Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination 5,000

— Non-development capital expenditures, net (170,700)

(186,755) Property and casualty insurance proceeds 3,875

8,548 Payment of financing lease obligations (1,195)

(1,084) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 22,823

$ (29,476)

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.