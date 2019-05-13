Brookdale Announces Jackie Clegg's Decision Not to Stand for Re-election

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that, after more than 13 years of service as a director, the Honorable Jackie M. Clegg has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in 2019.

"On behalf of all of the members of the board, we wish Jackie well and want to thank her for her years of dedicated service, principled leadership, and her many significant contributions to Brookdale," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Jackie brought significant transactional, financial and governance expertise to the Company during a period of rapid change in the senior living environment. Her vision and voice helped guide Brookdale as it became the nation's leading operator of senior living communities, and her leadership will benefit the Company and its shareholders for years to come. Most recently, as chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, Jackie led our board through challenging transitions and built an environment for excellence in our Company and our communities."

Clegg said, "It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve Brookdale and its shareholders during such a dynamic period, and I am excited to see how our efforts will result in lasting shareholder value creation for years to come."

Clegg is currently the Managing Partner of Clegg International Consultants, LLC, a strategic consulting firm. She previously was nominated by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and First Vice President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the official export credit institution of the United States of America, serving from June 1997 through July 2001, and served as Chief Operating Officer from January 1999 to September 2000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 844 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 80,000 residents as of March 31, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

