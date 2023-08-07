Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

RevPAR of $4,544 exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the second consecutive quarter driven by 190 basis points of occupancy growth and an 8.8% increase in RevPOR over the prior year quarter.

Through consistent execution of strategic priorities and commitment to growth, net income (loss) improved 95% year-over-year while Adjusted EBITDA grew 61% despite the impact of recent changes in lease classification.

Net cash provided by operating activities and Adjusted Free Cash Flow improved meaningfully versus the prior year quarter.

"I am pleased to have made such strong progress this year for our residents, associates, and shareholders. We continued to build upon our positive momentum in the second quarter and once again achieved remarkable year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth. In the first half of 2023, we nearly doubled Adjusted EBITDA over the 2022 period. Through focused execution against our strategic priorities and ongoing improvements in operational excellence, we have grown revenue, increased margin, and strengthened our financial position," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "Whether it's this year's record RevPAR or our progress towards positive Adjusted Free Cash Flow, I believe Brookdale is laying the groundwork for an incredibly promising future that will benefit our residents, associates, and shareholders for years to come."

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated summary of operating results and metrics:





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)



Sequential Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Amount Percent

1Q 2023 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 710.2 $ 640.4 $ 69.8 10.9 %

$ 713.4 $ (3.2) (0.5) % Facility operating expense 531.1 513.7 17.4 3.4 %

530.8 0.3 0.1 % Cash facility operating lease payments 62.1 49.8 12.3 24.5 %

56.9 5.2 9.0 % Net income (loss) (4.5) (84.3) (79.8) (94.6) %

(44.6) (40.1) (89.8) % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 81.4 50.7 30.7 60.5 %

88.6 (7.2) (8.2) %

















RevPAR $ 4,544 $ 4,071 $ 473 11.6 %

$ 4,551 $ (7) (0.2) % Weighted average occupancy 76.5 % 74.6 % 190 bps n/a

76.3 % 20 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,939 $ 5,459 $ 480 8.8 %

$ 5,963 $ (24) (0.4) %





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Same community(2) summary of operating results and metrics:







Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)



Sequential

Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions, except RevPAR and RevPOR) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Amount Percent

1Q 2023 Amount Percent Resident fee revenue $ 697.3 $ 623.1 $ 74.2 11.9 %

$ 698.1 $ (0.8) (0.1) % Facility operating expense $ 518.1 $ 498.0 $ 20.1 4.0 %

$ 515.7 $ 2.4 0.5 % RevPAR $ 4,546 $ 4,061 $ 485 11.9 %

$ 4,551 $ (5) (0.1) % Weighted average occupancy 76.7 % 74.6 % 210 bps n/a

76.5 % 20 bps n/a RevPOR $ 5,923 $ 5,440 $ 483 8.9 %

$ 5,950 $ (27) (0.5) %





(2) The same community senior housing portfolio includes operating results and data for 634 communities consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison years. Consolidated communities excluded from the same community portfolio include communities acquired or disposed of since the beginning of the prior year, communities classified as assets held for sale, certain communities planned for disposition, certain communities that have undergone or are undergoing expansion, redevelopment, and repositioning projects, and certain communities that have experienced a casualty event that significantly impacts their operations. To aid in comparability, same community operating results exclude natural disaster expense.

Recent consolidated occupancy trend:



2022

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Weighted average 73.4 % 73.3 % 73.6 % 73.9 % 74.6 % 75.2 % 75.9 % 76.4 % 76.9 % 77.2 % 77.0 % 77.0 % Month end 74.2 % 74.4 % 75.0 % 75.3 % 76.2 % 76.6 % 77.1 % 77.9 % 78.4 % 78.2 % 78.1 % 78.1 %







2023

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Weighted average 76.6 % 76.3 % 76.1 % 76.2 % 76.6 % 76.8 % 77.1 % Month end 77.6 % 77.4 % 77.6 % 77.6 % 78.1 % 78.2 % 78.5 %

OVERVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Resident fee revenue.

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022:



Resident fees increased primarily due to the increases in RevPOR and occupancy.





The increase in RevPOR was primarily the result of in-place rate increases.





The increase in occupancy primarily reflects the impact of the Company's execution on key initiatives to rebuild occupancy lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



2Q 2023 vs 1Q 2023: Resident fees decreased primarily due to the disposition of the Company's one remaining entrance fee community during the second quarter of 2023.

Facility operating expense.

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022: The increase was primarily due to broad inflationary pressure, increased incentive compensation costs, and increased referral source costs, partially offset by a decrease in the use of premium labor, primarily contract labor.

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022: The increase was primarily due to broad inflationary pressure, increased incentive compensation costs, and increased referral source costs, partially offset by a decrease in the use of premium labor, primarily contract labor.

2Q 2023 vs 1Q 2023: The increase in facility operating expense was primarily due to annual wage rate adjustments made in March and an additional day of expense during the second quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by seasonally lower utilities expense, decreased estimates of group health expense, and the disposition of the entrance fee community during the second quarter of 2023.

Cash facility operating lease payments. The increases were primarily attributable to a change in the classification of lease payments as a result of lease amendments subsequent to the prior periods.



The increases were primarily attributable to a change in the classification of lease payments as a result of lease amendments subsequent to the prior periods. Net income (loss).

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022: The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the increase in resident fee revenue and a $36.3 million gain on sale of communities, net recognized during the second quarter of 2023 for the sale of the Company's one remaining entrance fee community. These changes were partially offset by increases in facility operating expense and debt interest expense compared to the prior year period.

The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the increase in resident fee revenue and a gain on sale of communities, net recognized during the second quarter of 2023 for the sale of the Company's one remaining entrance fee community. These changes were partially offset by increases in facility operating expense and debt interest expense compared to the prior year period.

2Q 2023 vs 1Q 2023: The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the $36.3 million gain on sale of communities, net recognized during the second quarter of 2023.

The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to the gain on sale of communities, net recognized during the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA.

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022: The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the increase in resident fee revenue, partially offset by the increase in facility operating expense and the change in classification of $10.4 million of lease payments for 51 communities as cash facility operating lease payments as a result of lease amendments subsequent to the prior year period.

The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the increase in resident fee revenue, partially offset by the increase in facility operating expense and the change in classification of of lease payments for 51 communities as cash facility operating lease payments as a result of lease amendments subsequent to the prior year period.

2Q 2023 vs 1Q 2023: The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to the change in classification of $4.8 million of lease payments for 35 communities as cash facility operating lease payments as a result of lease amendments during the second quarter of 2023 and the impact of the resident fee revenue and facility operating expense factors previously discussed.

LIQUIDITY





Year-Over-Year Increase /

(Decrease)

Sequential Increase /

(Decrease) ($ in millions) 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 Amount 1Q 2023 Amount Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 63.8 $ 11.6 $ 52.2 $ 24.0 $ 39.8 Non-development capital expenditures, net 64.8 45.7 19.1 62.9 1.9 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (3) (7.5) (48.5) 41.0 (21.2) 13.7





(3) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measure, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure and other important information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022: The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily attributable to an increase in resident fee revenue compared to the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in facility operating expense and an increase in debt interest expense compared to the prior year period.

The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily attributable to an increase in resident fee revenue compared to the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in facility operating expense and an increase in debt interest expense compared to the prior year period.

2Q 2023 vs 1Q 2023: The increase in net cash provided by operating activities was primarily attributable to decreases in insurance premium payments and incentive compensation payments due to the timing of annual payments.

Non-development capital expenditures, net. The increase in non-development capital expenditures, net of lessor reimbursements, compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from natural disasters primarily from the impact of Winter Storm Elliott and a decrease in reimbursements from lessors.



The increase in non-development capital expenditures, net of lessor reimbursements, compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from natural disasters primarily from the impact of and a decrease in reimbursements from lessors. Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

2Q 2023 vs 2Q 2022: The $41.0 million change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was primarily attributable to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by the increase in non-development capital expenditures, net.

The change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was primarily attributable to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities, partially offset by the increase in non-development capital expenditures, net.

2Q 2023 vs 1Q 2023: The $13.7 million change in Adjusted Free Cash Flow was primarily attributable to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities, excluding $25.6 million of changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable.

Total liquidity. Total liquidity of $440.2 million as of June 30, 2023 included $336.6 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $96.2 million of marketable securities, and $7.4 million of availability on the Company's secured credit facility. Total liquidity as of June 30, 2023 increased $1.5 million from March 31, 2023 , primarily attributable to net cash proceeds from the sale of the Company's one remaining entrance fee community, partially offset by debt repayments.

TRANSACTION AND FINANCING UPDATE

The Company completed the sale of its one remaining entrance fee community on May 1, 2023. The Company received cash proceeds of $12.5 million, net of $29.6 million in mortgage debt repaid and transaction costs.

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company and Welltower Inc. ("Welltower") entered into amendments to the Company's existing lease arrangements pursuant to which the Company continues to lease 74 communities. In connection with the amendments, the Company extended the maturity of one lease involving 39 communities from December 31, 2026 until June 30, 2032. The amendments did not change the amount of required lease payments over the previous term of the leases or the annual lease escalators. In addition, Welltower agreed to make available a pool in the aggregate amount of up to $17.0 million to fund costs associated with certain capital expenditure projects.

The amended leases for 35 of such communities were prospectively classified as operating leases subsequent to the amendment. The prospective change in classification of such lease costs to operating lease expense will result in a $19.3 million increase in cash lease payments for operating leases for 2023 and an offsetting decrease in cash lease payments for financing leases. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the classification of such lease costs as operating lease expense resulted in a $4.8 million increase in cash lease payments for operating leases and an offsetting decrease in cash lease payments for financing leases.

The amendments replaced the net worth covenant provisions requiring the Company to maintain at least $400.0 million of stockholders' equity with a consolidated tangible net worth covenant requiring the Company to maintain at least $2.0 billion of tangible net worth, generally calculated as stockholders' equity plus accumulated depreciation and amortization less intangible assets and further adjusted for certain other items. So long as it maintains tangible net worth as defined in the leases of at least $1.5 billion, the Company will also be able to cure any breach by posting collateral with Welltower.

In August 2023, the Company entered into a new lease agreement with a favorable purchase option under which the Company will continue to lease 10 communities from affiliates of LTC Properties, Inc. The lease will expire on December 31, 2029, subject to earlier termination if the Company exercises the purchase option. The landlord has also agreed to make available a pool to fund costs associated with certain capital expenditure projects.

2023 OUTLOOK

For the third quarter 2023, the Company is providing the following guidance:



Third Quarter 2023 Guidance RevPAR year-over-year growth 10.0% - 10.5% Adjusted EBITDA $73 million to $78 million

The Company expects its third quarter 2023 cash facility operating lease payments to be approximately $65 million, including the full quarter impact of recent changes in lease classifications.

In the aggregate, the Company expects its full-year 2023 non-development capital expenditures, net of anticipated lessor reimbursements, to be approximately $200.0 million, excluding reimbursable remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from 2022 natural disasters. The Company anticipates an additional approximately $25.0 million in reimbursable remediation costs at the Company's communities resulting from 2022 natural disasters, and such costs are expected to be reimbursed from the Company's property and casualty insurance policies in 2023 or 2024.

This guidance excludes future acquisition or disposition activity. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure included in the foregoing guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA from the Company's net income (loss). Variability in the timing or amounts of items required to reconcile the measure may have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company will post on its website at brookdaleinvestors.com supplemental information relating to the Company's second quarter results, an updated investor presentation, and a copy of this earnings release. The supplemental information and a copy of this earnings release will also be furnished in a Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC.

DEFINITIONS OF REVPAR AND REVPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Resident fees $ 710,161

$ 640,388

$ 1,423,565

$ 1,277,362 Management fees 2,510

3,329

5,087

6,658 Reimbursed costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 33,999

37,388

68,953

74,529 Other operating income 4,122

8,411

6,450

8,787 Total revenue and other operating income 750,792

689,516

1,504,055

1,367,336















Facility operating expense (excluding facility depreciation and amortization of $77,846, $80,944, $157,163, and $160,876, respectively) 531,118

513,664

1,061,925

1,026,428 General and administrative expense (including non-cash stock- based compensation expense of $2,969, $3,619, $6,073, and $7,504, respectively) 45,326

41,752

93,945

86,878 Facility operating lease expense 50,512

41,538

96,639

83,102 Depreciation and amortization 84,448

86,623

169,382

172,307 Asset impairment 520

2,599

520

11,674 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (36,296)

—

(36,296)

— Costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 33,999

37,388

68,953

74,529 Income (loss) from operations 41,165

(34,048)

48,987

(87,582)















Interest income 6,115

778

11,441

873 Interest expense:













Debt (52,256)

(35,693)

(102,571)

(68,850) Financing lease obligations (5,453)

(11,994)

(12,005)

(24,052) Amortization of deferred financing costs (1,899)

(1,520)

(3,839)

(3,062) Change in fair value of derivatives 5,173

973

4,269

4,376 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated ventures (1,153)

(2,439)

(1,730)

(7,333) Non-operating gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 860

961

860

667 Other non-operating income (loss) 3,197

(111)

6,346

(138) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,251)

(83,093)

(48,242)

(185,101) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (275)

(1,190)

(847)

786 Net income (loss) (4,526)

(84,283)

(49,089)

(184,315) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 16

(135)

30

(116) Net income (loss) attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ (4,510)

$ (84,418)

$ (49,059)

$ (184,431)















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Brookdale Senior Living Inc. common stockholders $ (0.02)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.99)















Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 225,404

186,761

224,994

186,341

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,576

$ 398,850 Marketable securities 96,196

48,680 Restricted cash 34,823

27,735 Accounts receivable, net 48,222

55,761 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 101,294

106,067 Total current assets 617,111

637,093 Property, plant and equipment and leasehold intangibles, net 4,428,238

4,535,702 Operating lease right-of-use assets 708,124

597,130 Other assets, net 151,262

167,137 Total assets $ 5,904,735

$ 5,937,062







Current portion of long-term debt $ 53,729

$ 66,043 Current portion of financing lease obligations 1,004

24,059 Current portion of operating lease obligations 188,430

176,758 Other current liabilities 406,010

374,345 Total current liabilities 649,173

641,205 Long-term debt, less current portion 3,760,560

3,784,099 Financing lease obligations, less current portion 150,991

224,801 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 733,114

616,973 Other liabilities 71,621

85,831 Total liabilities 5,365,459

5,352,909 Total Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stockholders' equity 537,758

582,605 Noncontrolling interest 1,518

1,548 Total equity 539,276

584,153 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,904,735

$ 5,937,062

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (49,089)

$ (184,315) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization, net 173,221

175,369 Asset impairment 520

11,674 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures 1,730

7,333 Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings 430

561 Amortization of entrance fees (732)

(1,267) Proceeds from deferred entrance fee revenue 477

1,959 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 188

(1,438) Operating lease expense adjustment (22,362)

(16,615) Change in fair value of derivatives (4,269)

(4,376) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (37,156)

(667) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6,073

7,504 Property and casualty insurance income (3,927)

(181) Other non-operating (income) loss (2,542)

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 7,550

1,592 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 11,711

(5,550) Prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (13,004)

(11,252) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,782

(822) Refundable fees and deferred revenue 13,021

3,956 Operating lease assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements 2,244

4,857 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 87,866

(11,678) Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Purchase of marketable securities (110,754)

(205,373) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 65,100

222,500 Capital expenditures, net of related payables (109,825)

(96,851) Acquisition of assets, net of cash acquired (574)

(6,004) Investment in unconsolidated ventures —

(167) Proceeds from sale of assets, net 43,059

5,739 Property and casualty insurance proceeds 8,789

— Other 295

155 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (103,910)

(80,001) Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from debt 25,532

29,302 Repayment of debt and financing lease obligations (72,917)

(43,084) Payment of financing costs, net of related payables (676)

(116) Payments of employee taxes for withheld shares (1,861)

(4,195) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (49,922)

(18,093) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (65,966)

(109,772) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 474,548

438,314 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 408,582

$ 328,542

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains the financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. The Company cautions investors that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. The Company urges investors to review the following reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: benefit/provision for income taxes, non-operating income/expense items, and depreciation and amortization; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, cost reduction, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include non-cash impairment charges, gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, operating lease expense adjustment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sale of communities, and transaction and organizational restructuring costs. Transaction costs include those directly related to acquisition, disposition, financing, and leasing activity, and are primarily comprised of legal, finance, consulting, professional fees, and other third-party costs. Organizational restructuring costs include those related to the Company's efforts to reduce general and administrative expense and its senior leadership changes, including severance.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective core operating performance, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods; and (iii) the Company believes that this measure is used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the Company's operating results and to value companies in its industry.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest and income tax are necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, goodwill, and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain/loss on sale of assets, facility operating lease termination, or debt modification and extinguishment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

The table below reconciles the Company's Adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss).



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Net income (loss) $ (4,526)

$ (44,563)

$ (84,283)

$ (49,089)

$ (184,315) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 275

572

1,190

847

(786) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated ventures 1,153

577

2,439

1,730

7,333 Non-operating loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (860)

—

(961)

(860)

(667) Other non-operating (income) loss (3,197)

(3,149)

111

(6,346)

138 Interest expense 54,435

59,711

48,234

114,146

91,588 Interest income (6,115)

(5,326)

(778)

(11,441)

(873) Income (loss) from operations 41,165

7,822

(34,048)

48,987

(87,582) Depreciation and amortization 84,448

84,934

86,623

169,382

172,307 Asset impairment 520

—

2,599

520

11,674 Loss (gain) on sale of communities, net (36,296)

—

—

(36,296)

— Operating lease expense adjustment (11,557)

(10,805)

(8,308)

(22,362)

(16,615) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,969

3,104

3,619

6,073

7,504 Transaction and organizational restructuring costs 123

3,568

229

3,691

602 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 81,372

$ 88,623

$ 50,714

$ 169,995

$ 87,890





(4) Adjusted EBITDA includes a $4.1 million, $2.3 million, and $8.4 million benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, and a $6.5 million and $8.8 million benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, of government grants and credits recognized in other operating income.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before: distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings, changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable, changes in operating lease assets and liabilities for lease termination, cash paid/received for gain/loss on facility operating lease termination, and lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases; plus: property and casualty insurance proceeds and proceeds from refundable entrance fees, net of refunds; less: non-development capital expenditures and payment of financing lease obligations. Non-development capital expenditures are comprised of corporate and community-level capital expenditures, including those related to maintenance, renovations, upgrades, and other major building infrastructure projects for the Company's communities and is presented net of lessor reimbursements. Non-development capital expenditures do not include capital expenditures for: community expansions, major community redevelopment and repositioning projects, and the development of new communities.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure is useful to investors because (i) it is one of the metrics used by the Company's management for budgeting and other planning purposes, to review the Company's historic and prospective sources of operating liquidity, and to review the Company's ability to service its outstanding indebtedness, pay dividends to stockholders, engage in share repurchases, and make capital expenditures, including development capital expenditures; and (ii) it provides an indicator to management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow has material limitations as a liquidity measure, including: (i) it does not represent cash available for dividends, share repurchases, or discretionary expenditures since certain non-discretionary expenditures, including mandatory debt principal payments, are not reflected in this measure; (ii) the cash portion of non-recurring charges related to gain/loss on facility lease termination generally represent charges/gains that may significantly affect the Company's liquidity; and (iii) the impact of timing of cash expenditures, including the timing of non-development capital expenditures, limits the usefulness of the measure for short-term comparisons. Additionally, Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes cash used to purchase interest rate cap instruments, as well as any cash provided by settlements of interest rate cap instruments.

The table below reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 63,824

$ 24,042

$ 11,577 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (41,891)

(62,019)

(43,838) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (50,093)

171

(17,690) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (28,160)

$ (37,806)

$ (49,951)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 63,824

$ 24,042

$ 11,577 Distributions from unconsolidated ventures from cumulative share of net earnings (430)

—

— Changes in prepaid insurance premiums financed with notes payable (6,301)

19,305

(5,377) Changes in assets and liabilities for lessor capital expenditure reimbursements under operating leases —

(2,244)

(3,367) Non-development capital expenditures, net (64,815)

(62,912)

(45,686) Property and casualty insurance proceeds 2,367

6,422

— Payment of financing lease obligations (2,126)

(5,852)

(5,610) Adjusted Free Cash Flow (5) $ (7,481)

$ (21,239)

$ (48,463)





(5) Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes:

$11.9 million, $13.4 million, and $4.6 million benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, from government grants and credits received.

$1.2 million recoupment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of accelerated/advanced Medicare payments.

$0.1 million, $3.6 million, and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively, for transaction and organizational restructuring costs.

