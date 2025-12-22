Brookdale Celebrated for Award-Winning Podcast and Social Media Campaigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living is proud to announce it has been recognized with two 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards, earning top honors in both the Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign (Provider) and Social Media Campaign (Provider) categories within the Senior Housing & Senior Living category.

The Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards from WTWH Healthcare celebrate creativity, strategic excellence, and measurable impact across marketing and advertising in the senior care sector.

Brookdale received the Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign award for The Grey Take, its newly launched podcast series designed for adult children supporting aging parents. The series delivers real conversations, expert insights, and unfiltered stories to help caregivers navigate one of life's most complex and emotional journeys.

Brookdale also earned the top spot in the Social Media Campaign category for Make It Mine, a web video series featuring apartment makeovers for Brookdale residents. Designed to highlight the impact of personalization within senior living, the series showcases how tailored living spaces can enhance resident comfort, independence, and overall well-being.

"We are honored to receive two Aspect Awards this year," Brookdale Chief Marketing Officer David Cygan said, "These recognitions reflect the strategic importance of our marketing initiatives and the meaningful connection they create with our audiences. We are proud that both The Grey Take and Make It Mine have demonstrated measurable impact and strong alignment with our mission."

These awards highlight Brookdale's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, relevant content that strengthens engagement and helps support the needs of residents, families, and caregivers.

Listen to The Grey Take on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Watch seasons one through five of Make It Mine on Brookdale's YouTube channel, and stay tuned for season six launching in February.

To learn more about Brookdale, click here.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 589 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 52,000 residents as of November 30, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

