Brookdale Senior Living Honors Veterans with Donation to Folds of Honor

Supporting Educational Opportunities for Families of America's Heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Brookdale Senior Living is proud to honor our nation's heroes with a $30,000 donation to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides academic scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. This contribution reflects Brookdale's ongoing commitment to honoring veterans, including the many residents and employees who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Brookdale Senior Living presents donation to Folds of Honor Foundation recipients at Brookdale Franklin.

"As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I'm honored to lead an organization that holds such deep respect for those who have served our country," Nick Stengle, Chief Executive Officer of Brookdale Senior Living said. "At Brookdale, we are privileged to serve hundreds of veterans in our communities and work alongside associates who share that bond of service. Supporting Folds of Honor allows us to honor these legacies not just through care, but through action, and we're proud to stand alongside Folds of Honor in their mission."

Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships to the families of America's fallen or disabled service members and first responders. The organization's mission — "Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy." — aligns closely with Brookdale's cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust.

"We are grateful to Brookdale Senior Living for remembering our veterans and for helping to provide life-changing academic scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders," Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor said. "The patriotic staff at Brookdale Senior Living understands the importance of an education and is doing something about it."

Brookdale communities across the country are celebrating Veterans Day with ceremonies, luncheons, and special events recognizing residents and employees who have served. Brookdale extends its heartfelt gratitude to veterans and their families for their service.

In addition to the donation, Brookdale has released a special edition episode of The Grey Take, a podcast geared toward caregivers of adult loved ones. Season one, episode eight, features real stories and resources for people caring for veterans who may be experiencing trauma.

Contact: Brookdale Media Relations: [email protected], 615-564-8666.

To learn more about Brookdale Senior Living, visit www.brookdale.com.

For more information about Folds of Honor, visit www.foldsofhonor.org.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 623 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 57,000 residents as of September 30, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living