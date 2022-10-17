Brookdale Completes $220 Million Refinancing of Substantially All 2023 Debt Maturities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or "the Company") announced today that it completed a significant financing transaction totaling $220 million, which refinanced substantially all 2023 debt maturities. The Company's next agency debt maturity is September 2024.

On October 13, 2022, Brookdale obtained $220 million of mortgage debt from Capital One, National Association as administrative agent, joint lead arranger and lender, and Synovus Bank as joint lead arranger and lender. CBRE Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Brookdale in securing the loan. The debt has an initial three-year term and two one-year renewal options, exercisable subject to certain performance criteria. The debt carries a variable interest rate of 2.45% over SOFR, and is interest only for the first three years. The debt is secured by first priority mortgages on 24 senior living communities, and 25% of the loan amount is subject to a parent guaranty.

Steven Swain, Brookdale's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "I am very pleased Brookdale has now refinanced all 2023 maturities, with the exception of one highly-covered loan secured by an asset planned for sale. This refinancing has cleared the maturity runway for nearly two years considering that our next agency debt maturity is September 2024."

