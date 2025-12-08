Brookdale Reports November 2025 Occupancy

November consolidated occupancy results: Weighted average occupancy of 82.5% increased 300 basis points year-over-year and decreased 10 basis points sequentially. Historical sequential monthly occupancy change has been a 10 to 20 basis point decline. Fourth quarter-to-date occupancy of 82.6% represents an 80 basis point increase over the full third quarter of 2025.

occupancy results: November same community occupancy results: Weighted average occupancy of 82.8% increased 250 basis points year-over-year. Weighted average occupancy decreased 20 basis points sequentially.

occupancy results:

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 589 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 52,000 residents as of November 30, 2025, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.