Brookdale Creates Cornerstone Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has created an annual awards program that links the company's cornerstones with retired Board of Directors members and several outstanding associates. The Cornerstone Awards are tied to Brookdale's cornerstones of Passion, Courage, Partnership, and Trust, the foundation from which the company's 60,000 associates deliver their mission of enriching lives.

To enhance the special nature of these new awards, Brookdale has named them for former members of the board of directors who have served with distinction and dedication. They are:

The Bill Sheriff Passion Award – Bill Sheriff retired from the Board in 2014. He also served as President and CEO of Brookdale for 29 years, and has left an indelible mark on Brookdale with his unrelenting passion for doing whatever is needed to serve the company's residents and patients well.

The Jackie Clegg Courage Award – Jackie Clegg retired from the Board this week after serving for 14 years. She led governance changes over the past few years and identified stellar new directors who have joined the Board. She had the courage to make decisions that were best for Brookdale even when she knew she would be personally criticized for them.

The Partnership Award – This will be named in the future to honor a specific board member who has demonstrated exceptional partnership, the fourth of Brookdale's cornerstones.

The Jim Seward Trust Award – Jim Seward also retired from the Board this week. He had served on it for 11 years. He demonstrated strong financial discipline in his strategic oversight role and has been known for looking at issues from every angle, always focused on what is right for Brookdale, building trust among his peers.

The first-ever recipients of these four awards are associates from around the country:

Robyn "Gabby" Johnson Cook , receptionist at Brookdale Lakeway in Texas , received the Bill Sheriff Passion Award for the deep connections she makes with residents and family members. Her passion fuels long-term, meaningful relationships.

Daniel Suckow, physical therapist with Brookdale Healthcare Services Home Health in Indianapolis, Ind., received the Jackie Clegg Courage Award for his "can do" attitude which inspires his patients to keep working at their treatments. His courage restores hope in his patients.

Griffin Radke, End User Support Specialist in Brookdale's Milwaukee, Wis., field support center, received the Partnership Award. He is known for his partnership in solving problems regardless of how long it takes.

Mae Rose Frank, lead Resident Assistant at Brookdale Alexandria in La., received the Jim Seward Trust Award for her ability to help new residents fit in and feel like they are where they should be. The trust she gains allows her to form genuine relationships.

The Cornerstone Awards were presented this week at Brookdale's third annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival, held at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tenn. In presenting the awards, Brookdale President and CEO Lucinda (Cindy) Baier said, "I hope that those around us will be as inspired by our former board members and by our exceptional associates as I am. They have all been so successful because they have focused on what matters most – our people."

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

