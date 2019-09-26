Brookdale Hospice of Sacramento Now Accepting Patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Hospice is bringing its high standard of hospice care to greater Sacramento. This new agency opened in mid-August and is now accepting patients. Brookdale Hospice has 22 locations across the country and has opened three new agencies this year: in Detroit, Mich., Portland, Ore., and now Sacramento, Calif.

Brookdale Hospice provides compassionate care and support to people at the end of life and to their families, no matter where they call home. Associates provide on-call support, clinical and skilled nursing care, spiritual and emotional counseling, and, unlike most other area providers, music therapy. Brookdale Hospice also offers bereavement care, including counseling and chaplain services, to loved ones for 13 months, which covers every first holiday and anniversary from their loved one's passing.

"We are honored to bring Brookdale's hospice care to the greater Sacramento area," said Diana Artache, director of Brookdale Hospice of Sacramento. "In planning for this opening, we have been working to build an exceptional team capable of delivering Brookdale's high standard of compassionate care. We understand the profound magnitude of tending to patients and families during perhaps the most vulnerable and delicate times of their lives, and as we enter Sacramento, we are committed to being a tireless resource to those we serve."

The expansion of Brookdale Hospice across the country has increased the average daily census from nearly 1,400 in July 2018 to more than 1,600 in August of 2019. Under the new leadership of Anna-Gene O'Neal, division president of Brookdale Health Care Services, Brookdale Hospice is looking into new development opportunities.

"As a result of Brookdale's scale, we are in the unique position to touch thousands of resident and family lives across the country," said O'Neal. "Brookdale Hospice takes that passion for care one step further by providing comfort and support at the end of life. No one walks the end of life journey alone. We strive to provide grace in a time of stress and healing in a place that has no cure, for the entire family."

With this advancement in hospice offerings, Brookdale Senior Living now provides a full continuum of care to greater Sacramento. In addition to Brookdale Hospice, there are five senior living locations across the area providing independent living, assisted living, memory care and/or skilled nursing, as services vary by community.

Brookdale Hospice of Sacramento serves Sacramento, Amador, El Dorado, Placer, Solano, Yolo and San Joaquin counties. The agency provides care anywhere a patient lives; one does not have to be a Brookdale resident to receive services. The agency office is located at 555 University Avenue Suite 230 Sacramento, California. The phone number is 925-872-2404.

"Hospice care preserves a patient's quality of life and allows them to transition into their final season peacefully. Our team is able to touch a patient and their family during one of the most vulnerable and delicate times in their life. We hold that as a great honor and privilege," said Artache.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement centers, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date.

