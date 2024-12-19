Brookdale Improves 2025 Cash Flows by an Expected $15+ Million through Ventas Lease Amendment with Incremental Upside in 2026 and Beyond

Maintains Operations of High-Performing, Cash Flow Positive, 65 Community Portfolio

Announces Completion of Previously Announced 11 Community Portfolio Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into mutually beneficial agreements with Ventas, Inc. ("Ventas") to amend its triple-net master lease arrangement.

"I am very pleased to announce another successful lease amendment which is expected to generate a significant increase to Brookdale's near- and long-term cash flows," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "Through continued active management of our leased portfolios, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to improving our cash flows and creating meaningful shareholder value as we provide valued high-quality care and personalized services to our residents. With the consummation of these transactions, Brookdale is positioned to generate positive cash flow and provide meaningful growth opportunities for years to come. We are grateful that we reached a mutually beneficial agreement with Ventas."

Following this successful lease amendment, the completed closing of the 11 community International JV / Welltower Portfolio, and the expected closings of the remaining previously-announced acquisition of 30 communities from two additional currently leased portfolios, the Company has largely cleared its lease maturities through 2029. After giving effect to these transactions, Brookdale will own over 75% of its consolidated units, marking another significant step in the Company's efforts to increase its owned real estate portfolio, benefiting from the economics of ownership, while substantially improving the cash flow profile and reducing risk associated with its overall leased portfolio.

The Company expects the Ventas lease amendment to provide a $15+ million improvement to the Company's 2025 cash flows.(1) Beginning in 2026, the Company expects additional cash flow improvement, including continued operating income growth, the benefit of continued appropriate expense management relative to the Company's portfolio size, partially offset by incremental rent expense.

Master Lease Amendment Key Terms

Beginning January 1, 2026 , the Company will continue to lease 65 high-performing communities ("renewal portfolio"), with a combined 4,055 units, for an annual base rent of $64 million under a long-term operating lease. Extended the maturity from December 31, 2025 to December 31, 2035 . Unit counts range from 26 to 225 with an average unit count of approximately 62. The annual rent escalator remains unchanged at fixed 3% per annum.

, the Company 65 high-performing communities ("renewal portfolio"), with a combined 4,055 units, for an annual base rent of under a long-term operating lease. Ventas has agreed to fund up to $35 million of capital expenditures through 2027 (at the greater of an 8% rate or the United States 10-Year Treasury Rate plus 3.5%).

of capital expenditures through 2027 (at the greater of an 8% rate or 10-Year Treasury Rate plus 3.5%). The Company decided not to renew the remaining 55 communities ("non-renewal portfolio"), with a combined 6,125 units. The Company's cash flows are expected to improve as a result of the sale or transition of communities in the lower-coverage non-renewal portfolio. For transition communities, allocated rent will terminate upon transition which will occur between September 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 . In all cases, allocated rent under the existing lease for the non-renewal portfolio (totaling $66 million for 2025) will terminate no later than December 31, 2025 . For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 , the non-renewal portfolio generated approximately $31 million of negative cash flow, after giving effect to rent, actual capital expenditures and allocated general and administrative expense.

the remaining 55 communities ("non-renewal portfolio"), with a combined 6,125 units.

Profile of 65 Community Renewal Portfolio

For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 , the renewal portfolio generated approximately $8 million of positive cash flow, after giving effect to rent, actual capital expenditures and allocated general and administrative expense.

, the renewal portfolio generated approximately of positive cash flow, after giving effect to rent, actual capital expenditures and allocated general and administrative expense. Compared to the non-renewal portfolio, for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2024 the renewal portfolio had: more than 700 basis points higher weighted average occupancy; over 20% higher RevPOR; over 30% higher RevPAR; and, over 70% higher operating income per available unit.

the renewal portfolio had: Third quarter 2024 annualized operating income was approximately 12% above pre-pandemic level.

The portfolio consists of high-quality assets which are well positioned largely in Brookdale core markets and provide meaningful opportunity for continued growth and outperformance.

Nearly 90% of the renewal portfolio communities are within 25 miles of another Brookdale community providing an ability to further enhance the resident and associate experience.

Closing of International JV / Welltower Portfolio Acquisition

Effective December 17, 2024 the Company successfully closed on one of three planned acquisitions that were previously announced on September 30, 2024. This closing was to acquire 11 communities from the previously-leased International JV / Welltower Portfolio for $300 million through the assumption of $194 million of 4.92% fixed rate agency debt scheduled to mature in March 2027 and cash on hand.

(1) Excludes certain potential one-time costs.

An investor presentation regarding the Ventas lease amendment has been posted on the Brookdale's Investor Relations website located at www.brookdaleinvestors.com. Additional information regarding the lease amendment may be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

DEFINITIONS OF REVPAR AND REVPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly senior housing resident fee revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident fee revenue for the corresponding portfolio for the period (excluding revenue for private duty services provided to seniors living outside of the Company's communities and entrance fee amortization), divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

