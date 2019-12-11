Brookdale Leadership Named to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors List by WomenInc. Magazine

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three members of Brookdale Senior Living's Board of Directors and one former director are named to WomenInc. Magazine's 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors list. Brookdale's President, CEO and Director Lucinda M. Baier, along with current board members Rita Johnson-Mills and Denise W. Warren and former director the Honorable Jackie M. Clegg, are recognized in the upcoming winter 2019 edition of the magazine.

Lucinda M. Baier, Rita Johnson-Mills, the Honorable Jackie M. Clegg, Denise W. Warren

"We are pleased to receive this recognition as evidence of Brookdale's commitment to diversity," said Baier. "Having a diverse boardroom creates a more collaborative working environment and it speaks volumes to employees and customers. It shows them our leadership is reflective of who they are." Over half of Brookdale's residents are women, about three-quarters of its associates are women and, according to a report in the November 2014 Journal of Health Care for the Poor and Underserved, well over three-quarters of healthcare decisions are made by women.

Brookdale is one of the rare companies nationally to have gender parity among its board members, with four women and four men. Brookdale's stockholders elected Victoria L. Freed to the board in October 2019, as Clegg retired from her seat.

As a leading business magazine reporting on women's success and achievement, the WomenInc.'s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is a comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards. WomenInc.'s winter issue is available nationwide as of December 20, 2019.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 794 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 75,000 residents as of September 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date. Sign up for news alerts at brookdalenews.com.

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666 or media.relations@brookdale.com

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living

Related Links

http://brookdalenews.com

