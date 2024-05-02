Brookdale Management to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in May 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Company management will present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 14, 2024 and at the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference 2024 on May 16, 2024.

On May 14, at the RBC Conference, the Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at brookdaleinvestors.com as well as by clicking here.

On May 16, at the BofA Conference, the Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website as well as by clicking here.

A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company's website until June 14, 2024.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 652 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.