BROOKDALE NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF THE TOP 200 AMERICA'S MOST LOVED WORKPLACES FOR 2024

Brookdale Senior Living Ranked Among 200 American Companies Recognized for Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has been named to Newsweek Magazine's annual America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). According to BPI, the list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Brookdale Senior Living certified as a Most Loved Workplace.

In August, Brookdale became the first senior living provider to earn the certification of a Most Loved Workplace by demonstrating its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where employees' voices are heard and valued.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on Newsweek's 'America's Top Most Loved Workplaces' list. This recognition reflects the dedication and enthusiasm of our team,"

Brookdale President and CEO Lucinda "Cindy" Baier said. "We believe that when employees are engaged and encouraged, it translates into exceptional care for our residents, furthering our mission to enrich the lives of those we serve."

This marks the fourth annual Most Loved Workplace list. This year, the list has expanded to the Top 200, reflecting companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love. According to BPI, the results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000.

To learn more about Brookdale and to explore careers, click here.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 649 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

Contact: Media Relations, 615-564-8666, [email protected]

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living