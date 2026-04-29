Brookdale Partners with New Jersey's First Charitable Pharmacy

Brookdale Community College and Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy Partner to Expand Student Access to Healthcare

LINCROFT, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Community College has announced a growing partnership with Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy, a collaboration rooted in a shared commitment to improving access to healthcare while enhancing educational opportunities for students.

VP of Advancement Nancy Kaari, Ritesh and Asha Shah, Brookdale President Dr. David M. Stout

The partnership was established through a mutual interest in advancing community health and education, with both organizations recognizing the opportunity to better support Brookdale's student population. With the support of Brookdale President David M. Stout, Ph.D., the relationship has evolved into a meaningful collaboration focused on access, learning, and long-term community impact.

"Partnerships like this reflect the very best of our mission in action," Stout said, "By connecting our students with critical healthcare resources while also creating meaningful, real-world learning opportunities, we are not only supporting their academic success, but we are strengthening the health and well-being of our entire community."

Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy, the first charitable pharmacy in New Jersey, was established in 2022 to close gaps in the healthcare system by providing free, life-saving medications to underserved populations. The mission was deeply personal. In 2021, founder Ritesh Shah lost his sister, Rena, a fellow pharmacist, to COVID-19. She had struggled to access necessary medical care and medications during the pandemic while managing diabetes. Inspired by her lifelong dream of helping underserved patients, Shah made a promise to build a pharmacy in her honor, ensuring others would not face the same barriers to care.

Founded on that promise, the pharmacy operates without a cash register, serving individuals at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level. Since its founding, it has filled more than $2 million worth of prescriptions, supporting patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and mental health challenges, while also offering vaccinations and other essential services. Shah, who has been named among the 50 Most Influential People in Pharmacy in 2026, is widely recognized for his leadership and commitment to equitable healthcare access and medication affordability. He is also the author of Pills to Purpose: A True Story of a Pharmacist.

Through the partnership, Brookdale students will benefit from improved access to medications, medical supplies, and support services designed to reduce barriers to care. This initiative is particularly impactful for students managing chronic conditions or navigating financial challenges, allowing them to focus more fully on their academic success.

"By reducing barriers to care, students can focus on their studies with one less concern during their college experience," said Shah.

The collaboration also creates opportunities for experiential learning. As the partnership continues to grow, plans include expanding student engagement through internships, educational programming, and hands-on experiences within the pharmacy setting. These opportunities will allow students to gain real-world healthcare experience while contributing to meaningful community service.

For the pharmacy, the partnership provides valuable insight into the needs of Brookdale's diverse student population and strengthens its ability to tailor services accordingly. It also offers a direct connection to the next generation of healthcare professionals and community leaders.

"This collaboration strengthens both education and healthcare delivery by connecting learning with direct community impact," Shah said.

Currently serving Monmouth County, Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy has plans to expand its reach as demand and partnerships grow. Leaders from both organizations also see strong potential for future collaboration with additional Brookdale programs, including alignment with the College's Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center.

Ritesh Shah and his wife, Asha Shah, were honored at this year's Brookdale Community College Foundation Scholarship Bash for their commitment to supporting students and the broader community, an acknowledgment that reflects the strength and promise of this collaboration.

Looking ahead, both Brookdale and Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy are focused on deepening their partnership to expand access to care, improve health outcomes, and support student success.

As the collaboration continues to evolve, it stands as a powerful example of how education and community-based healthcare can work together to create lasting impact, ensuring that students not only succeed in the classroom but thrive in all aspects of their lives.

SOURCE Brookdale Community College