New Economic Impact Report: Brookdale Generates $686 Million for Monmouth County and Supports Nearly 7,000 Jobs

LINCROFT, N.J., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new economic impact report finds that Brookdale delivers major benefits for Monmouth County, strengthening the local economy, supporting jobs, and helping residents gain the skills that lead to higher wages and long-term opportunities.

According to the study, Brookdale's operations, student spending, and the increased productivity of alumni combined to generate $686.0 million in added income for the Monmouth County economy in fiscal year 2023–24. The report estimates Brookdale's overall activity supported 6,942 jobs, or roughly one out of every 65 jobs in Monmouth County.

"This report confirms what our community sees every day: when we invest in Brookdale students, Monmouth County benefits," said David M. Stout, Ph.D., President of Brookdale. "Our graduates are fueling local businesses, filling critical workforce needs, and strengthening the region's economic future."

"These findings reaffirm what we've known all along, which is that Brookdale Community College is one of the most powerful economic engines in Monmouth County and New Jersey," said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. "For every public dollar invested, students gain the opportunity for higher lifetime earnings, and residents see a strong return on investment through the benefits to our local economy. Brookdale does more than educate students. It fuels our workforce, supports local businesses, and helps make Monmouth County the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

A Local Employer and Economic Driver

Brookdale directly contributes to the local economy through employment and purchasing power.

During the analysis year, Brookdale:

Invested $61.7 million in payroll and benefits for 993 full-time and part-time employees

in payroll and benefits for full-time and part-time employees Spent $44.5 million on goods and services to support daily operations and construction

That spending creates ripple effects across the county, supporting local businesses, generating additional business activity, and sustaining jobs throughout Monmouth County.

Students Benefit and So Does the Community

The report highlights that Brookdale is not just an educational institution, but a long-term investment in people and the Monmouth County community.

Students who attend Brookdale gain real economic value:

Students invested an estimated $62.4 million in their education.

in their education. In return, they are projected to receive $297.6 million in increased lifetime earnings, that equates to $4.80 returned for every $1 they invest, with an estimated 15.0% annual rate of return.

Taxpayers also benefit:

Public investment totaled $47.0 million .

. The report estimates taxpayers receive $131.5 million in benefits through added tax revenue and public-sector savings; about $2.80 returned for every $1 invested. An annual return of 7.1%.

"Community colleges like Brookdale are essential drivers of economic mobility and regional prosperity," said Aaron R. Fichtner, Ph.D., President of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges. "By providing accessible pathways to education and workforce training, Brookdale is helping residents build stronger futures while supplying the skilled talent that local employers and industries depend on."

The report finds the greatest economic contribution comes from Brookdale alumni already working in Monmouth County. Their increased productivity and earnings generated $591.7 million in added income which is equivalent to supporting 5,676 jobs.

The spending of students who relocate to or remain in Monmouth County to attend Brookdale added $13.3 million in income to the county economy, supporting an estimated 163 jobs.

About the Report

This study examines Brookdale's impact through its operations, student activity, and the success of its alumni, highlighting the benefits for students, taxpayers, and the broader community.

The findings reinforce that investing in Brookdale is an investment in opportunity, economic growth, and community well-being. Students gain greater earning potential, while taxpayers and residents benefit from a stronger workforce, a growing local economy, and lasting social returns across New Jersey.

The Economic Value of New Jersey's Community Colleges and The Economic Value of Brookdale Community College was completed by Lightcast, a nationally recognized economic and data consulting company with deep expertise in labor market, workforce, and higher education impact analysis. Data and assumptions used in the study are based on FY 2023-24 academic and financial reports from the colleges; industry and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau, Lightcast's modeling, and studies and surveys relating education to social behavior.

About Brookdale

Brookdale, located in Lincroft, New Jersey, is a student-centered, open-admission community college and a vital resource for Monmouth County residents. The College offers associate degrees, certificates, and a wide range of non-credit classes that support both personal enrichment and workforce development. Committed to accessible and affordable higher education, Brookdale served 14,556 credit students and 4,726 non-credit students in FY 2023–24, helping individuals build career pathways while strengthening the economic prosperity of the community.

