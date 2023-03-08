Brookdale Reports February 2023 Occupancy

February weighted average occupancy increased 300 basis points year-over-year, from 73.3% in 2022 to 76.3% in 2023.

Achieved sixteen consecutive months of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.

Consistent with pre-pandemic seasonality, first quarter-to-date weighted average occupancy decreased (70) basis points compared to the full fourth quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 673 communities in 41 states as of December 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.