Brookdale Reports May 2024 Occupancy

May 2024 Observations:

Sequentially, May weighted average occupancy increased 20 basis points while month end occupancy increased 30 basis points, supported by ongoing improvement in resident retention.

May weighted average occupancy reflected a continued outperformance versus pre-pandemic normal seasonality and represented the Company's thirty-first consecutive month of year-over-year weighted average occupancy growth.

Second quarter-to-date weighted average occupancy increased 160 basis points to 78.0% compared to 76.4% for the comparable period of 2023.

