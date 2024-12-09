Brookdale Reports November 2024 Occupancy

November weighted average occupancy increased 110 basis points year-over-year to 79.5% in 2024.

Demonstrating an improvement to recent years, November weighted average occupancy increased 10 basis points sequentially from October.

Month end occupancy exceeded 80% for the fourth consecutive month.

Fourth quarter-to-date move-ins and move-outs improved to the prior year comparable period supporting a 100 basis point weighted average occupancy increase over 2023 fourth quarter-to-date.

