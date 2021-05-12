Brookdale to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Steven Swain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a webcast discussion regarding the Company and host virtual investor meetings at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 8:35 am ET and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3173478/9C127B3BEA018F02DC5E6EFDD1D18A60. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until June 19, 2021.

