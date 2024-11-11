Brookdale to Present at the 2024 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dawn Kussow, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in the 2024 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. 

The Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 8:00 am CST, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at brookdaleinvestors.com as well as by clicking here.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until January 31, 2025. 

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 648 communities in 41 states as of September 30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

