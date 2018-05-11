Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 8:00 am Pacific Time. The presentation will be audio webcast live and can be accessed on the Internet at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2018/id18201229854.cfm as well as through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.brookdale.com. A replay of the webcast will be available will be available on the Company's website until August 14, 2018.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 1,010 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 99,000 residents as of March 31, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-to-present-at-the-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-2018-health-care-conference-300647300.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brookdaleliving.com

