Brookdale to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dawn Kussow, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Brookdale fireside chat will begin at 11:15 am ET, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.brookdaleinvestors.com as well as by clicking here.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until April 14, 2023.

