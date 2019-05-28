Brookdale to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a discussion regarding the Company at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City, New York on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 4:30 pm ET and the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Internet through the Company's website at www.brookdale.com/investor as well as directly at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/bkd/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until July 5, 2019.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 844 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 80,000 residents as of March 31, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

