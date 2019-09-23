Brookdale Wins Best Practices Award for Compliance Education Program

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. today announced it has won a Best Practices award from Health Ethics Trust (the "Trust") for its compliance education program.

The Health Ethics Trust is a division of the Council of Ethical Organizations and serves to assist healthcare organizations with compliance requirements through educational programs, research, and shared resources. The Trust has been recognizing best practices in healthcare compliance since 1995. Each year, organizations that have received awards are honored at a ceremony in the Washington DC metro area.

"We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to transparent and ethical compliance practices," said John Blackwood, chief compliance officer at Brookdale Senior Living. "Our residents place a significant amount of trust in Brookdale and having a strong compliance program and training program is fundamental to our business success. A thorough education of compliance practices and programs give our associates the necessary awareness and comfort so they can best serve our residents," John concluded.

Winners of Best Compliance Practices Awards are selected by a national panel through a competitive peer review process. Mark Pastin, President of the Health Ethics Trust, commented, "Brookdale's compliance education program was selected due to its breadth of coverage and attention to the main compliance issues affecting employees and others."

Brookdale will receive this award at the Best Compliance Practices Forum, which will be held October 21 - 22 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City hotel in Arlington, VA. Over the two days, Brookdale will showcase its winning compliance education program to other attendees.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built, and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care, and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, with 809 communities in 45 states and the ability to serve approximately 77,000 residents as of June 30, 2019. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services to over 20,000 patients as of that date.

