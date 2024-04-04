Brookfield Announces a Strategic Partnership with Soundcore Capital Partners and Heartland Paving Partners

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM), through its private equity sponsor solutions business, Brookfield Sponsor Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore") and its commercial paving platform, Heartland Paving Partners ("Heartland"). The investment is to accelerate the platform's growth as it pursues further consolidation in the Upper Midwest market.

The transaction marks Brookfield's first investment through its private equity sponsor solutions strategy, which focuses on providing bespoke solutions to mid-market buyout sponsors seeking secondary and growth capital for high performing assets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Soundcore on the first investment for Brookfield Sponsor Solutions. Together, we look forward to unlocking further growth for Heartland, drawing on Brookfield's experience as one of the world's largest owners and operators of real assets," said Jordan Sawkin, a Managing Director in Brookfield's Sponsor Solutions strategy.

Soundcore has an established track record of creating and methodically scaling platform businesses through its buy-and-build strategy in niche service sectors. Recent platform investments include Heartland and Door & Dock Holdings.

"The partnership with Brookfield is an endorsement of the platforms we consistently build at Soundcore. We are excited to work with one of the world's leading alternative asset managers," said Jarrett Turner, Founder and Managing Partner of Soundcore.

Soundcore acquired the initial Heartland investment in July 2022 and has since completed several acquisitions, expanding operations to become a regional provider of commercial paving services. The company partners with property owners throughout the lifecycle of their parking and other paved surface assets. Operating in a stable, but highly fragmented market, Heartland will benefit from this new strategic partnership and accelerated expansion.

"Brookfield Sponsor Solutions and Soundcore share an investment focus on buy-and-build strategies across essential service sectors such as commercial paving. We are particularly excited about the partnership and synergies that Brookfield, as one of the largest owners and operators of real estate, can bring to Soundcore and Heartland," said Jonathan Tanenbaum, Investment Partner at Soundcore.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 90 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: www.soundcorecap.com

Soundcore is actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Alex Bues regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including commercial paving.

For more information, please visit our website at https://soundcorecap.com

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$900 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world, which include public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bam.brookfield.com

