Soundcore Capital Partners Appoints Brian Pfeifer as President of Door & Dock Holdings

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), a New York-based private equity firm specializing in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Pfeifer as President of Door & Dock Holdings, LLC ("D&D"). D&D is a leading provider of installation, repair and maintenance services for residential garage doors and commercial overhead door, dock leveler and access control solutions. Brian will lead the development and expansion of the D&D platform, including organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Soundcore initially formed D&D in August 2023 by investing in Top Notch and Premier, both leading service providers in the Atlanta, Georgia market. In January 2024, D&D added a third business with the acquisition of Select Door Services in the North Atlanta market. The businesses consolidated under the Top Notch Dock and Door brand in the commercial market and Top Notch Garage Door in the residential market. Since creating the D&D platform in 2023, the Soundcore team has invested in top-tier talent, new technology and process improvements to accelerate platform operating capabilities and drive organic growth.

"We are excited to welcome Brian as an accomplished leader for our D&D platform. Brian brings significant operational and strategic experience that makes him uniquely qualified to lead our platform," said Jonathan Tanenbaum, Investment Team Partner at Soundcore.

Brian Pfeifer has a proven track record of delivering growth and operational improvement across multiple end markets. Brian most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Pavement Partners, a consolidator in the commercial paving market. Previously, Brian spent 12 years at Danaher Corporation where he held leadership roles within Danaher operating companies and at Danaher Corporate. Through his roles in operations, strategy, and M&A, Brian applied and evolved the Danaher Business System, a leading management operating system.

"I couldn't be happier to partner with Soundcore to build D&D. We have a great foundation with a solid team who is excited and engaged to evolve the business into a leading overhead door, dock, and access control solutions platform. The Soundcore approach to platform development aligns with my experience applying DBS-like principles to drive growth and improve operating fundamentals." said Brian Pfeifer.

"Strategic acquisitions, initially across the Southeast and adjacent markets, remain a focus for D&D. Brian developed a distinctive skillset growing businesses organically and through acquisitions at Danaher and Pavement Partners. His leadership will be immediately accretive to D&D," said Alex Bues, Partner and Head of Deal Origination at Soundcore.

About Soundcore Capital Partners:

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market. The firm has completed 90 acquisitions across eleven platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit: www.soundcorecap.com

Soundcore is actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Alex Bues regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including Door & Dock Holdings.

Alex Bues

Partner, Head of Deal Origination

[email protected]

(212) 812-1186

About Door & Dock Holdings

Door & Dock Holdings was created in 2023 as a platform to invest initially in Top Notch and Premier. Top Notch and Premier are leading providers of overhead door, dock leveler, and access control installation, repair, and maintenance services for both commercial and residential customers. Door & Dock Holdings is focused on high growth MSA's across the Southeast and broader United States, with an initial focus in Georgia. For more information, please visit: www.topnotchgaragedoor.com, www.topnotchdockanddoor.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212)-812-1432

SOURCE Soundcore Capital Partners