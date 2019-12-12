Brookline, Massachusetts Partners with OpenGov to Streamline Budgeting, Performance, and Communications

BROOKLINE, Mass. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Brookline, MA recently announced it has partnered with OpenGov – the leader in cloud software for government budgeting, performance, permitting, and licensing – to drive effectiveness, accountability, and improve community engagement.

"We are excited that OpenGov will bring increased efficiency and transparency to the budgeting process, which will allow budget managers to focus on improving resource allocation and performance outcomes while providing enhanced communications with the community," said Brookline Town Administrator Melvin Kleckner. "My staff evaluated our options, including various vendors, and determined OpenGov was the best long term partner for the Town."

OpenGov Director of US Local Governments Eric DiProspero shared, "We are honored to partner with the Town of Brookline and support them in their innovative approach in leveraging technology to execute on priorities and solve challenges. The Town's commitment to powering more effective and accountable government is apparent and we are excited to help the town deliver for its residents and employees."

Brookline joins the over 2,200 governments leveraging OpenGov today as the public sector continues to adopt The OpenGov Cloud™ in record numbers. Recently, Darien, Conn., East Providence, RI., Bridgewater, MA., Newport, R.I., and many others, have started using OpenGov to streamline the budgeting process, align budgets to performance outcomes, build trust with constituents, and modernize reporting capabilities.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in enterprise cloud solutions for government. The OpenGov Cloud™ is the only integrated cloud solution for budgeting, performance, communications, permitting, and licensing. This multi-tenant Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solution connects stakeholders to the budget process, modernizes permitting and licensing operations, accurately forecasts personnel costs, and integrates with key government systems.

Over 2,200 public agencies use OpenGov—including the State of Ohio; the City of Richmond, VA; and Lincoln, NE. OpenGov was founded in 2012, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, 8VC, Thrive Capital, and Weatherford Capital.

