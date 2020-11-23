Brooklyn-Based Angela's Bakery Launches New Dominican Cake Mix

Whether you've ever tried it for yourself or heard about it through the grapevine, Dominican cake is one of the island's most cherished exports. Characterized by its moist and airy texture, and meringue frosting, this is the traditional cake that you'll find at any Dominican celebration, and variations from this cake have gained huge popularity over the years and across the continent. Given its versatility and mass appeal, and with the holidays approaching and consumers looking for new dessert alternatives, Angela's Bakery decided to make their beloved sweet treat accessible to all.

"For more than 18 years, my family and I have been sharing this Dominican dessert with our loyal storefront customers, adding a little bit of our ancestry and Caribbean flavor to all types of celebrations, and after such a challenging year and people looking for new experiences and flavors, this is our way of bringing our bizcocho dominicano and our island to you," said Rosangela Rosario, Founder and CEO, Angela's Dominican Cake Mix Corporation.

Incorporating e-commerce into the business was a natural progression for Angela's Bakery as a response to the current health crisis and the limitations on connecting with customers in person. The company developed a partnership with 'Together We Win' (TWW), a purpose-driven movement that helps Black and Latino-owned SMBs struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting fundamental business needs. Allowing customers to shop online has given the bakery the chance to continue serving their loyal fanbase while also reaching customers in other parts of the country.

Available in both vanilla and chocolate varieties, Angela's Bakery Dominican Cake Mix is available exclusively online and there is a limited-time offer for holiday bundle orders placed.

Angela's Bakery prides itself on providing quality products that are delicious and authentic. Built on the belief that Latin recipes and flavors are synonymous with family, connection and togetherness, Angela's Bakery creates delicacies that have been passed down from generations and bring people together. For more information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

