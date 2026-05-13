Brooklyn Brewery Reveals Opening Plans for New Home at 1 Wythe Avenue

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Thirty years after launching its Williamsburg tasting room in 1996, Brooklyn Brewery will open the doors to its much-anticipated new home at 1 Wythe Avenue in just a few months. Located only four blocks from the brewery's longtime North 11th Street location, the new space will begin welcoming visitors with a soft opening later this summer, followed by a grand opening celebration in the fall.

Renderings of the new Brooklyn Brewery

While the move is just down the road, the new home represents a major expansion. With nearly four times the capacity of the current location, the space gives Brooklyn Brewery room to grow beyond the traditional tasting room into something larger: a more extensive, flexible home for brewing, hospitality, food and creative programming. Still firmly rooted in the neighborhood where the brewery has grown for more than three decades, this next iteration creates room to do more of what Brooklyn Brewery has always done best: bring people together, in a place that feels both familiar and newly energized — equal parts working brewery, neighborhood hangout, and cultural gathering spot.

Eric Ottaway, CEO of Brooklyn Brewery explains: "We've spent thirty years building something special on North 11th Street, and now we have the chance to take everything we've learned — about beer, hospitality, and community — and bring it to life in a space truly worthy of what we have become. Our new location will give us the room to fully realize our vision, with a kitchen, outdoor space, expanded programming, and brewing capabilities that will push us creatively in ways we never could before. It's not just a bigger building — it's a bigger idea about what a brewery can be, and we're just as committed to the next thirty years as we were to the first."

One of the biggest additions is food. For the first time, a full kitchen will be part of the Brooklyn Brewery experience. Developed in collaboration with Chef Michael Ayoub, founder and chef of the iconic Brooklyn restaurants Fornino, the menu direction draws on his influence in New York's Neapolitan-style pizza movement - with a focus on pizza and food designed to pair naturally with the brewery's beers. Additionally, a professional-grade dedicated demo kitchen, equipped with live streaming capabilities as part of the AV infrastructure, will expand the brewery's culinary possibilities, opening the door to specialty collaborations and other innovative, food-forward experiences.

The new home will introduce a broader bar program as well, offering beer alongside wine, cocktails, and other beverage options, making the space just as suited for dinner or a night out with friends as it is for longtime beer fans. Cultural programming will remain central to the brewery's ethos - a fully integrated, venue-wide audio-visual system will connect the building's three floors, allowing Brooklyn Brewery to expand its long-running tradition of music, talks, DJ sets, and other community programming.

All of this activity unfolds in a space that feels unmistakably like Brooklyn Brewery, just bigger, brighter, and ready for what's next. The new home carries forward the industrial warmth that has long defined the brewery — cement floors, raw materials, and high open ceilings — balanced by warmer textures and lots of natural light.

Spanning the street level, lower level, and fourth floor of the building, Brooklyn Brewery's new home is anchored by the 'Main Hall', a large gathering space on the ground floor, featuring the primary bar, a dedicated retail shop, and a wide range of seating options for everything from casual drinks to full meals. Large windows and walls of doors open the main floor to the outside, creating an airy indoor-outdoor feel that shifts with the seasons.

This central hub is complemented by new outdoor offerings, including a fourth-floor terrace bar with views of Brooklyn, surrounded by greenery and ample seating for guests to gather and relax. Additional flexible event spaces across all levels allow the brewery to host everything from public events and collaborations to private gatherings and other programming — often all at once.

The move also significantly expands Brooklyn Brewery's brewing capabilities. Upgraded facilities will enable increased small-batch and experimental brewing, reinforcing the location's role as the global R&D center for Brooklyn Brewery, where new beers, specialty releases, and collaborations will be developed. The expanded brewing operations will also allow brewery tours to return, alongside guided tastings and other experiential events, giving visitors a closer look at the creative process that has defined the brand since its earliest days.

Garrett Oliver, Brooklyn Brewery's James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster adds: "Back in 1996, the Williamsburg/Greenpoint borderlands was a place where lots of fun stuff was happening (massive raves in abandoned buildings, anyone?), but it was a very different neighborhood then, and taxis weren't exactly lining up to take you there. The evolution over these last 30 years has been incredible, and it's exciting for us to evolve right alongside it. The new brewery gives us room to innovate with a state-of-the-art brewing facility while expanding far beyond beer alone. For me personally, it brings together my beer, wine, cocktail, and culinary sides all under one roof — and I think visitors are really going to feel that energy when they walk through the doors."

Beginning with a soft opening late summer, Brooklyn Brewery will gradually bring the new space to life ahead of the grand opening celebration in the fall. Along the way, the brewery will introduce a range of recurring programming and special events, with more announcements to come soon.

For more information, follow Brooklyn Brewery on social media for the latest announcements and updates.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com .

For More Information on Brooklyn Brewery, Please Contact:

Sarah Usher

SU PR, Inc.

[email protected]

443-350-4900

SOURCE Brooklyn Brewery