Brooklyn Brewery Unifies Non-Alcoholic Portfolio Under Core Brand

Formerly 'Brooklyn Special Effects,' the Award-Winning NA Brews Relaunch as 'Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic'

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Craft brewing pioneer and global innovator Brooklyn Brewery is launching Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic , a rebrand of its award-winning NA portfolio formerly known as Brooklyn Special Effects. The new name and packaging unify the beers under the core Brooklyn Brewery family while keeping the brews themselves exactly the same. Retail rollout began in April, with updated packaging appearing on shelves nationwide throughout the month.

Brooklyn Brewery launches Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic

First introduced in 2019, Brooklyn Special Effects quickly became one of the most recognized non-alcoholic beer lines in the United States. Developed under the direction of James Beard Award Winning Brewmaster Garrett Oliver, the brews set out to prove that non-alcoholic beer could deliver the same flavor, balance, and brewing integrity as traditional beer.

Now, as the non-alcoholic category continues to grow, Brooklyn Brewery is simplifying how its NA line-up appears on shelf by aligning each one directly with the core beer style it reflects — making it easier for drinkers to recognize the Brooklyn Brewery beers they already know and love, just without the alcohol.

Under the new system, each brew previously sold as Brooklyn Special Effects now carries an updated name more aligned with its alcoholic counterpart:

Alongside the updated names, the packaging introduces clear blue non-alcoholic cues while retaining Brooklyn Brewery's bold visual language, helping the brews stand out on shelf while reinforcing their place within the broader Brooklyn Brewery portfolio. The NA liquids themselves remain unchanged — the same recipes, the same brewing standards, and the same less-than-0.5% ABV that helped establish the lineup in the category.

The rebrand also introduces a new Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic Variety Pack , featuring non-alcoholic versions of the four core brews and offering an easy entry point for drinkers exploring moderation or flexible drinking habits.

For Brooklyn Brewery, the shift reflects a long-term view of how people drink today. Rather than positioning non-alcoholic beer as a separate category, the brewery sees it as a natural extension of everyday beer culture — part of the same lineup, brewed with the same standards, and enjoyed in the same moments.

The Brooklyn Brewery Non-Alcoholic line will remain available year-round, continuing the brewery's commitment to producing full-flavored beers for drinkers who want the experience of great beer with or without alcohol.

For more information, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com/brooklyn-beers/non-alcoholic/ .

For hi-res assets [Credit: Courtesy of Brooklyn Brewery], click here .

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com .

For More Information on Brooklyn Brewery, Please Contact:

Sarah Usher

SU PR, Inc.

443-350-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Brooklyn Brewery