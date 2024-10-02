Brooklyn Chop House Set to Open in Abu Dhabi, Bringing a Taste of New York on November 30th, 2024

"We are thrilled to bring the vibrant essence of Brooklyn Chop House to Abu Dhabi. This opening is not just about introducing our signature blend of Asian-inspired steakhouse cuisine; it's about creating a cultural fusion that reflects New York City's energy while embracing the UAE's warmth and hospitality. We can't wait to welcome guests to a dining experience that is as unforgettable as it is delicious. Says Founders Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins and David Thomas"

**ABU DHABI RESERVATIONS: December 5th-8th, 2024, for up to 6ppl at Brooklyn Chop House, Abu Dhabi, can be made by emailing [email protected]. Include the date, name, phone, and party. **

Brooklyn Chop House is set to attract large crowds in Abu Dhabi, offering its signature fusion of traditional steakhouse dishes with bold Asian influences. Founded by renowned music impresario Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins and partner David Thomas, the restaurant captures the cultural diversity that defines New York City. Guests can look forward to an artistic\culinary experience featuring dumplings, satays, salads, soups, and their famous selection of steaks and chops. One of their most indulgent steaks in the US is priced at $189 (nearly AED 700), so diners can expect a premium dining experience. Brooklyn Chop House restaurant will replace the former Indian eatery, Angar, and the Italian restaurant, Amici. Yas Island promises an unforgettable dining experience at Brooklyn Chop House.

About Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi

Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi offers a world-class dining experience that masterfully combines the bold flavors of Asian cuisine with the timeless appeal of a classic steakhouse. Situated on the luxurious Yas Island, this iconic restaurant mirrors its renowned New York locations, blending innovation, culture, and culinary artistry. Owned by esteemed music impresario Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins and partner David Thomas, Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi captures the dynamic energy of New York City while reflecting the elegance and sophistication of Abu Dhabi.

With a menu that harmonizes daring flavors and traditional steakhouse favorites, the restaurant delivers a sensory journey enhanced by curated music, artistic expression, and an ambiance of modern luxury. Whether for an intimate gathering or a grand occasion, Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi provides an unforgettable experience where gastronomy, culture, and style converge.

Instagram @Brooklynchophouse / Brooklynchophouse.ae

