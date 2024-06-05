Brooklyn HVAC experts say eco-friendly refrigerants will change the future of cooling

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning suggests homeowners embrace new refrigerant technology as part of World Refrigeration Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says newer, sustainable coolants will not only help beat the heat, but can also help cut carbon emissions.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning suggests homeowners celebrate World Refrigeration Day on June 26 by embracing sustainable coolant technology.

"It's important that we prioritize sustainable coolants because they not only decrease the risk of global warming, they also help reduce energy consumption," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "While there are a number of options that are either in use or being studied, it's important that homeowners stay on top of the latest technology so they can make informed choices when considering new air conditioning systems."

Petri said that, in Europe, many businesses have already begun using carbon dioxide (CO2) as a coolant in their refrigeration and air conditioning systems. Scientists are also looking at other fluids that naturally occur in the biosphere, such as ammonia (NH3), hydrocarbons (HCs) and water.

"Without refrigerants, we'd be living in the dark ages," he said. "It's something we need to keep our homes cool in the summer and our food from spoiling as quickly. The new studies into hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) may change everything because they don't linger in the environment and don't contribute to global warming. And they also work more efficiently. The auto industry is already using them in their AC units."

He said that research into these more natural and other alternative coolant energies shows that they also:

Reduce energy use

Create new, high-tech jobs

Provide improved energy efficiency

"June 26 is World Refrigeration Day and now is the perfect time to consider alternatives to the way we cool in the future," Petri said. "The reality is that advances in HVAC technology are going to increase, and we need to start embracing these advancements. Because our HVAC systems are generally the biggest use of energy in a home, any technology that can both improve energy efficiency while reducing cost to the homeowner is a welcome addition to the industry."

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

