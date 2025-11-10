Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning offers advice for homeowners to avoid 'Brown Friday' emergency

The leading New York City home service company shares easy steps to enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend

without a plumbing disaster

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent plumbing problems ahead of "Brown Friday," the day after Thanksgiving and one of the busiest day of the year for plumbers.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning offers advice to avoid holiday plumbing emergencies.

"While most people associate the Friday after Thanksgiving with Black Friday shopping, plumbers know it as 'Brown Friday' because of the amount of service calls related to clogged drains, backed-up sinks, and overloaded garbage disposals," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "A little preventative maintenance can keep people from spending their holiday gift budget on plumbing disasters."

Heavy kitchen use, grease buildup and excess food waste contribute to the strain on household plumbing systems. In 2023, Yelp

reported that searches for "24-hour plumber" rose by 64%.

Petri offers the following tips to help homeowners avoid being one of the statistics on Brown Friday:

Clear the drains: Slow drains may mean the build up of hair, food or other debris. It's important to safely clean out drains before guests arrive to avoid more strain on drains.

Slow drains may mean the build up of hair, food or other debris. It's important to safely clean out drains before guests arrive to avoid more strain on drains. Dispose of grease properly: Never pour fats, oils or grease down the drain. Instead, collect them in a container and throw them in the trash once cooled.

Never pour fats, oils or grease down the drain. Instead, collect them in a container and throw them in the trash once cooled. Be mindful of food scraps: Avoid putting thicker or starchy foods like potato peels, corn, macaroni noodles and more into the garbage disposal.

Avoid putting thicker or starchy foods like potato peels, corn, macaroni noodles and more into the garbage disposal. Schedule preventive maintenance: A pre-holiday inspection or cleaning can catch small problems before they turn into emergencies.

"Brown Friday doesn't have to ruin your Thanksgiving weekend," Petri said. "By acting now to take a few easy steps, homeowners can enjoy their family time without worrying about plumbing backups or costly repairs."

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089 to schedule service.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Staten Island. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100% guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency hours and friendly and knowledgeable service experts ready to assist you at your home and business. From service, maintenance, replacement and installation, Petri is there for all of your plumbing, heating, cooling & drain cleaning needs. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

