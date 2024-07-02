Brooklyn HVAC Experts Say Smart Homes Help Homeowners Save Money

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning's Owner Believes New HVAC Technology will also Improve the Relationship Between Homeowners and Service Techs

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says technology in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) space is advancing at an astonishing rate, and homeowners who embrace it can optimize their indoor climate for energy-efficiency and savings as a result.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says that new HVAC technology will help homeowners save money and improve their relationships with home service technicians.

"We've moved on from the days when we have to adjust thermostats manually and can now automate everything from our mobile phones," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Smart homes are a reality now. Sensors in our homes' appliances and other devices can be used to alert homeowners of potential issues and let them know when it's time to have some preventative maintenance."

Petri said that this technology allows homeowners to save money on their utility bills because they can adjust their home's climate control while they're away, ensuring they aren't heating or cooling an empty home. This creates an intelligent ecosystem that can be controlled with the touch of a button from the homeowner's smartphone or laptop.

He said that this technology is also impacting the relationship between the homeowner and HVAC service technicians.

"Imagine that your HVAC company could monitor your system from their location and would be alerted by a sensor when something started going amiss," Petri said. "Not only will the homeowner be informed of the issue, but the service tech will know also what tools and equipment he needs on his truck before he leaves the office. The homeowner and the HVAC tech are on the same page, improving their service relationship."

Petri said that combining a home's smart devices with other technology allows the homeowner to have the most precise control over their home's climate system. A sensor can detect when the humidity is high and adjust the ventilation system.

"Think about this: you could be away on vacation and a storm blows a tree limb into your window, breaking it," he said. "A window sensor could inform the HVAC system to turn off, so you're not running the heat or air until you are able to get home and shut it off. This technology can be used to save money in so many ways."

A smart home's ability to reduce energy consumption and monitor comfort controls is already transforming the HVAC industry, and advances will only improve these outcomes.

For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.