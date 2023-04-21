Brooklyn Jury Awards $53,500,000 to Construction Worker Paralyzed in Fall

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A construction worker who was injured when he fell 10 feet from a rooftop bulkhead obtained justice from a Brooklyn jury when he was awarded $53,500,000.

On August 8, 2017, Alan Moonsammy was installing an air conditioner condenser on a bulkhead rooftop at a Brooklyn construction project when he fell off the bulkhead and landed on the rooftop 10 feet below. The accident was a result of the failure of the general contractor, Mecca Contracting, to provide safety measures to protect Mr. Moonsammy, who was working at elevated heights, from falling.

As a result of the accident, Mr. Moonsammy suffered fractures to his spine requiring emergency surgery. Unfortunately, his spinal cord was damaged in the fall, and he was left paralyzed from the waist down and is confined to a wheelchair.

Partners Joseph Donahue and Jeffrey Block tried the case before a Brooklyn jury, detailing the injuries sustained by Mr. Moonsammy and the devastating consequences his injury has had on his life, including the need for constant medical care, chronic pain, and the need for assistance with all activities of daily living.

"This accident has shackled Mr. Moonsammy, making him a prisoner of his own body," Mr. Donahue argued during closing arguments. "He has suffered devastating injuries, required never ending medical care, has endured immeasurable physical and emotional suffering, and has had the joy of life taken from him."

Regarding the verdict, Partner Jeffery Block stated, "The jury has spoken, and with this verdict Mr. Moonsammy was given the justice he so desperately deserves. Those in the position of power must be held accountable when they fail to provide the basic safety workers need to do their jobs."

