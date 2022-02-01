Brooklyn Youth Music Project Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Youth Music Project (BYMP) announced today the appointment of two new members to the board of directors. The building of the BYMP board reflects the organization's strong commitment to active governance, which is of particular importance considering the ongoing challenges the performing arts community faces as a result of the pandemic.

New board members Munsun Park and Sharon Robustelli each have a deep appreciation for advancing art and culture for families in Brooklyn and throughout New York City. Both board members are long-time residents of Brooklyn and have children who are BYMP students.

"We are excited to have Munsun and Sharon joining our board of directors," stated Board Chair Claire Hsiang Marx. "Each new board member brings a wealth of relevant experience, passion for the arts and for our community, and a fresh perspective that will help propel BYMP into the future so we can better serve our students and their families."

The new board members have deep connections to Brooklyn specifically and to New York City at large. Park has nearly 20 years of experience in urban planning and development and Robustelli is a seasoned marketing communications professional with more than 25 years of experience. Park and Robustelli join the existing BYMP board members who also call Brooklyn home and are professionals in the fields of fundraising, law, marketing, and social impact.

About BYMP

BYMP is a premier arts and culture organization in Brooklyn that provides year-round music training, appreciation, and performance opportunities for young people ages 5 to 18 through programs in orchestra, chamber music, and jazz ensemble. BYMP faculty and guests are accomplished, highly regarded professional musicians, which ensures that students receive an unparalleled experience. For more information visit www.bymp.org.

